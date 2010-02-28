Starting to read to your baby at birth is ideal to establish a habit of reading. But you can start a little later. Joseph Zanga, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), suggests that you begin reading to your baby daily once your baby turns 6 months. Your baby is unable to make sense of what he hears at this age, but his brain still receives stimulation. This early exposure to language will help your little ones become successful readers and writers.

Make sure that by 12 months, your baby is exposed to developmental books. Although he can't verbally show his language skills, he is experiencing an explosion of language interest and is mentally combining words to create new ideas. By the age of 2, your child is developmentally ready to experience the real pleasure of books.