The Grand Old Duke of York

He had 10,000 men.

He marched them up to the top of the hill

Then he marched them down again.

And when they were up, they were up

And when they were down, they were down

And when they were only halfway up, they were neither up nor down!

Nursery rhymes and songs, like this one, are amazing teaching tools. They help children develop language skills by showcasing the different sounds of language. But, the social interaction is just as important. "It's a way to be close, particularly for new parents, who don't know what their role is yet; they can use the rhyme as a prop that enables play," says Mary Sinker, a children's museum consultant based in Glenview, Illinois. You can go to youtube.com and enter in the first line of most rhymes to learn the tunes and finger plays that go along with them.