Activities to Boost Cognitive Development: 3-6 Months
Read to Him
Read colorful picture books with your baby! He'll love looking at the bright colors and bold, contrasting patterns while listening to your voice.
Tell Him About Your Day
Talk with your baby. Engage him in conversation from the day he is born, being sure to maintain lots of eye contact.
Hang Mirrors At His Level
Attach an unbreakable mirror to the crib or next to the changing table so your baby can see his face and movements. Place a large mirror low on the wall so he can look at himself when he is playing on the floor. Your baby won't understand that he's looking at his own reflection, but he will enjoy seeing that person moving his arms and smiling at him.
Provide Noisy Toys
Provide toys that make music or different sounds, especially those that make noise whenever your baby touches them. He'll learn that the cause and effect of hitting particular toys is getting to hear pleasant sounds.
Introduce Him to a Variety of Sounds
Show your baby how different objects have different sounds by comparing a bell to a rattle or a drum.
Show Him New Textures
Give your baby easy-to-clean objects with different textures that he can feel and put in his mouth.
