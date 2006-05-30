Checklist: Simple, Surprising Brain Boosters for Baby
___ Splashing in the tub. Aside from being majorly fun, it teaches cause and effect and the basic properties of water.
___ Clapping. It builds coordination and, if the two of you do it along to songs, rhythm.
___ Banging on a pot, which lets baby learn the different sounds he can make.
___ Unraveling a ball of yarn (another mystifying cause-and-effect lesson)
___ Touching running water, while you turn the temp from cold to warm. It's a simple sensory booster.
___ Singing songs. It helps build language skills and is a great activity to do together when you're stuck in the car.
___ Playing with fabrics that have different colors and textures, especially if you explain how itchy the wool blanket is or how soft the white fleece is.
___ Listening to soft, bouncy music. Babies naturally love to sway and bop along to tunes (hello, coordination!)--and music like this has been shown to enhance intelligence in and of itself.
___ Stacking a big tower of blocks (you might need to help with the stacking part) and letting him knock them down.
___ Drinking from a cup. It makes your kiddo feel accomplished and all grown up--as it fine-tunes his hand skills.
One more tip: Be sure to narrate each of these activities ("ooooh, that water is cold! Ahhhh, that feels nice and warm") so that baby learns to connect words with their meanings. It's a great way to stimulate language development and make these little games more fun and engaging for both of you.
