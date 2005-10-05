20 First Baby Books You’ll Both Love

These fantastic picture books for babies to teach, inspire, and soothe your little one—and they're all adored by librarians and real parents. Start a storytime routine now to bond with your child and give her a head start on learning.

At this age, your baby is more likely to try to put a book in her mouth than to turn its pages. But that doesn't mean it's too soon to make reading a part of your little one's life. Experts say exposing babies to books in the first year is crucial to their intellectual and emotional growth. In fact, research shows that reading to infants can help jump-start brain development and can even make them more receptive to learning.

"When you read aloud to your baby, you're teaching her to recognize that different sounds have different meanings—and that's the foundation of speech and comprehension," says Marilyn Segal, Ph.D., dean emeritus of the Institute for Early Childhood Studies at Nova Southeastern University, in Fort Lauderdale.

Picture books with bright, simple images provide visual stimulation that enhances your child's cognitive skills: Pointing out objects and talking about them with your baby—"See those yellow socks? They're just like the yellow socks on your feet!"—helps her link names with specific objects and shows her that what she sees in books exists in real life.

What's more, sharing storytime with an infant can boost her emotional development. "Being held on your lap and hearing your voice during regular reading sessions gives your baby a sense of stability and security," says Betty Ann Watson, Ed.D., director of early-childhood education at Harding University, in Searcy, Arkansas. "It also creates a positive association with books, and that encourages a lifelong love of reading."

Of course, reading to young babies isn't always a fairy tale. While some infants sit still and listen intently, many others squirm and fuss or try to pull the book out of your hand. Don't worry if your baby isn't spellbound when you first start reading to him. "With a little practice and patience, most babies eventually learn to settle down," Dr. Watson says.

Eliminating distractions and giving your child something to hold, such as a bottle or a toy, might help her stay focused. Raising or lowering your voice, making faces to show emotion or surprise, and interacting with your baby while you're reading—tapping her nose when a horn toots or clapping her hands together when you see a favorite character—help draw her into the story. But if your baby keeps twisting away or sliding out of your lap, it's best to put the book down and try again later. "Don't force it, because you don't want reading to seem like a chore," Dr. Watson says.

The key is to make storytime a fun activity for your baby—and for you. Here are some ways to do that.