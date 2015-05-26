Your Baby at 2 Months

Baby on Blanket Credit: Buff Strickland

Must Know Now

Q: Is she pooping enough?

At 2 months old, a breastfed baby should have about four bowel movements a day. They'll be seedy, runny, and mustard-yellow but with little odor. Welcome to the glamour of parenthood! A formula-fed baby will poop from twice a day to once every three or four days. Stool will be greenish or dark yellow and more solid. As Baby gets older, she'll fill her diaper less frequently. That said, if your breastfed baby hasn't pooped in more than three days, or your formula-fed child has been a no-go for more than five days, talk to your pediatrician.

What Baby's Up To This Month

Oh, look: smiles! Before, your lovebug's grins were simply reactions to whatever caught his eye. But now, his smiles have a purpose: to connect with you. Tickle his funny bone by singing songs and making silly sounds and goofy faces (he won't think you're whacked out--promise). He'll quickly realize he can get your attention with a big grin, and he may even throw in some squeals too.

Your Tot's New Trick

He's getting a lot sharper. Infants start using all five of their senses from the day they're born, but they really turn into little explorers this month. You'll notice him turning toward a rattle or other sounds near him. (He will start to acknowledge noises coming from the rest of the room starting at 6 months or so.) He has also become quite the pro at recognizing your face and your scent.

Feel Good Secret

Want your goodbyes to be tear-free? (We're talking to you, Mommy!) Do a few test runs to make it easier for you to leave Baby with a sitter: Start with a half-hour stint and then try an hour. Before you know it, you'll be ready for a date night with your (big) sweetie.

To Do In Month 2

Schedule tummy time. Putting your little sugarplum on her belly will help develop her head and neck strength, and get her ready for physical milestones such as sitting up, crawling, and walking. She may squawk at first, so start slowly, with a couple of sessions a day, three to five minutes each. Roll up a small receiving blanket, tuck it under her chest, and lie down facing her. You can also prop up a mirror or set out toys. Soon, she'll be holding her head up with pride. You too!