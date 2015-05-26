Your Baby at 1 Month

Mother talking to baby Credit: Alexandra Grablewski

Must Know Now

Q: Does my newborn have pimples?

Don't worry -- your peewee hasn't hit puberty quite yet. Those zits on his cheeks and nose are the last of your hormones leaving his system. Sometimes called infantile acne, the spots should go away by 3 months. In the meantime, gently clean Baby's face with warm water during his bath; avoid using thick, greasy moisturizers on his skin; and never scrub or squeeze the blemishes. If his face still doesn't clear up, talk to your M.D., who may check his hormone levels and prescribe a medicated cream or other treatments. Think of it as practice for his teenage years.

What Baby's Up To This Month

She's fascinated by your face. Today, your tot can't see much past 12 inches, but if you put yourself in her line of sight, she'll be drawn to look in your eyes. In a short time, she'll respond to your expressions, particularly those involving your mouth. So smile -- soon, she might even smile back! For a peek at what will tickle her next, sign up for our As They Grow weekly update at americanbaby.com/newsletter.

Your Tot's New Trick

Infant reflexes Though she might look defenseless, your itty-bitty babe arrives in the world equipped with several innate survival reflexes. Some of these, like the ability to root around to find your breast, will last for months. One that fades by the end of the second month: the Moro reflex. This reflex causes her to extend her arms, legs, and neck, and then quickly bring her tiny arms together again (as if she's protecting herself) when she's startled or if her head shifts position unexpectedly.

Feel Good Secret

One minute you're beaming; the next, you're bawling. Yep, preggo hormones are gifts that keep on giving once you're a new mom. To stay even-keeled, link up with mommy friends, nap whenever you can, exchange silly texts with your partner, and find other ways to laugh it all off.

To Do In Month 1

Play masseuse. After all your body's been through, you might think you're the one who deserves a massage. But giving your bambino a rubdown a few times a week benefits you both: It helps him sleep, boosts his immunity and motor skills, may aid his cognitive development, and it's good for bonding. Baby oil and cooking oils (like olive and sesame) work well. Watch our how-to video at americanbaby.com/massage-baby.

Originally published in American Baby magazine. Updated in April 2014