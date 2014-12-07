Milestones at a Glance

Image zoom Alexandra Grablewski

Birth to 2 months

Arm, leg, hand movements primarily reflexive. Responds best to faces and high-pitched voices.

3 to 4 months

Holds head up. Bats at objects. Responds to speech differently than to other sounds. Begins to show memory. Laughs.

5 to 6 months

Rolls in one direction. Can reach for objects with one or both hands. Wants to hold, shake, mouth things. Imitates faces. Begins babbling.

7 to 8 months

Sits unsupported. Imitates sounds. Crawls. Claps, points, waves. Bangs two objects together. Understands "no" from your tone of voice.

9 to 10 months

Crawls with one hand full. Stands, climbs. Grasps small objects with thumb and finger. Imitates actions. Uncovers toy she saw you hide. May say "mama" and "dada."

11 to 12 months

"Cruises" furniture. Squats and stoops. Turns pages of a book (a few at a time). Recognizes words as symbols. Looks for missing object in last known location.

13 to 14 months

May walk, say two to three words. Memory is longer-term. Showing a sense of humor.

15 to 16 months

Knows use of common household objects: brush, spoon, phone. Learning to follow simple instructions.

17 to 18 months

Starting to sort by shape and color. May say as many as 15 words and try some with two syllables.

19 to 20 months

Recognizes names of people, body parts. Uses phrases. Starting to scribble.

21 to 22 months

Finds an object hidden under two or three covers. Pretends during play.

23 to 24 months

Can run, kick, stand on tiptoe. Uses two- to four-word sentences. Builds a tower of four or more blocks.

