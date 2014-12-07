Milestones at a Glance
Here's an age-by-age guide to your baby's developmental milestones. Remember that these ages are averages --kids each develop at their own rate.
Birth to 2 months
Arm, leg, hand movements primarily reflexive. Responds best to faces and high-pitched voices.
3 to 4 months
Holds head up. Bats at objects. Responds to speech differently than to other sounds. Begins to show memory. Laughs.
5 to 6 months
Rolls in one direction. Can reach for objects with one or both hands. Wants to hold, shake, mouth things. Imitates faces. Begins babbling.
7 to 8 months
Sits unsupported. Imitates sounds. Crawls. Claps, points, waves. Bangs two objects together. Understands "no" from your tone of voice.
9 to 10 months
Crawls with one hand full. Stands, climbs. Grasps small objects with thumb and finger. Imitates actions. Uncovers toy she saw you hide. May say "mama" and "dada."
11 to 12 months
"Cruises" furniture. Squats and stoops. Turns pages of a book (a few at a time). Recognizes words as symbols. Looks for missing object in last known location.
13 to 14 months
May walk, say two to three words. Memory is longer-term. Showing a sense of humor.
15 to 16 months
Knows use of common household objects: brush, spoon, phone. Learning to follow simple instructions.
17 to 18 months
Starting to sort by shape and color. May say as many as 15 words and try some with two syllables.
19 to 20 months
Recognizes names of people, body parts. Uses phrases. Starting to scribble.
21 to 22 months
Finds an object hidden under two or three covers. Pretends during play.
23 to 24 months
Can run, kick, stand on tiptoe. Uses two- to four-word sentences. Builds a tower of four or more blocks.
