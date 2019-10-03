Baby Milestones by Month
1 Month Milestones
Welcome to the world, little one! Your baby’s first few weeks will involve plenty of eating, sleeping, and pooping. He’ll be able to recognize your voice, communicate through crying, and focus on objects 8-14 inches away (the distance between your faces when feeding).
2 Month Milestones
Your baby develops limited body control, and she may also lift her head 45 degrees during tummy time. About 6 weeks after birth, she’ll flash a gummy smile that travels to her eyes. A 2-month-old baby will suck her hands or feet, track objects with her eyes. and recognizes her parent’s faces. She'll also enjoy colors, textures, and high-pitched sounds.
3 Month Milestones
Babies gain plenty of strength during their third month of life—especially in the upper body. He might hold his head upright and bring his hands together. You may also notice babbling and laughing throughout the day; this is partly to mimic sounds you make.
4 Month Milestones
The biggest 4 month milestone: Baby will begin rolling over as a precursor to crawling and sitting. She may also start entertaining herself and reaching for things. What’s more, her eyesight has substantially improved (it’s probably 20/40 or 20/50) and she loves watching her reflection.
5 Month Milestones
Your baby probably puts everything in his mouth by month five. Make sure he’s surrounded by baby-safe toys and objects, since he’ll be rolling and possibly "army crawling” around. He’ll also recognize his name and basic words, although speech is still a few months away.
6 Month Milestones
A 6-month-old baby can likely sit up with assistance, and it’s possible he’ll creep or crawl (although crawling typically starts anywhere between 6 months and 10 months). He loves different textures and may pull items toward himself with a “raking grasp.”
7 Month Milestones
When you hold a 7-month-old baby upright, she may bear weight on her legs. She might also be crawling (or learning to crawl) during this time. You can encourage crawling by placing interesting objects just outside of reach, but don’t push Baby to reach milestones before she’s ready.
8 Month Milestones
Many 8-month-old babies can really cruise across the floor, so keep choking hazards out of reach. He’ll also store memories around this time, meaning he’ll recognize objects and know how to use them. He may also stand up without assistance.
9 Month Milestones
Not only will Baby be navigating the house, she’ll also be picking everything up, thanks to her newfound pincer grasp. This movement lets her grab things with the thumb and forefinger. She’ll also continue mimicking your sounds and actions.
10 Month Milestones
Many babies take their first steps between 9 and 12 months (and sometimes later), so be prepared for plenty of falls. A 10-month-old baby also understands object permanence—the concept that objects still exist when they can’t be seen.
11 Month Milestones
At 11 months, your baby may cruise while holding onto furniture or your hands. Her dexterity encourages her to pick up everything within reach, and she enjoys reading stories with her parents.
12 Month Milestones
Happy birthday, Baby! Many babies start saying simple words, like mama or dada, around 12 months. He’ll also keep developing his gross and fine motor skills.