Baby Growth & Development

Baby Milestones by Month
Your baby's first year is full of developmental milestones. Here, we've broken down what to expect each month. It's important to remember, though, that every baby develops at a different pace, and there's a wide range of normal timelines.
What Exactly Does Hip Dysplasia Mean for Babies?
In babies with hip dysplasia, the ball of the thigh bone doesn't fit properly into the socket of the pelvis. Here's what you need to know about this relatively common condition.
Is Your iPhone Ruining Your Baby's Attention Span?
Research reveals a new reason to get off your phone when you're around your baby.
Baby Growth Charts: Birth to 36 Months
Track your baby's height, weight, and head circumference to ensure he's developing properly.
5 Baby Games You Can Play with Your Fingers
No toy handy, no prob! When it comes to captivating your baby, nothing can compete with these songs and games.
Could Science Help You Understand Why You Can't Ignore a Crying Baby?
It's a losing battle since a signal deep in the brain tells adults to respond to screaming newborns ASAP.