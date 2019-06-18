Crawling

Crawling is your baby's first way of getting around independently. Here you'll learn when your baby should start crawling, and what to do if your baby is completely happy staying put.

Types of Baby Crawls

Is your baby using any of these popular crawling methods?
Go, Baby, Go!

Learning how to roll over, crawl, and take those first steps is tough work for a baby. In fact, it takes weeks of practice -- plus strength and coordination -- to reach these motor milestones. Here's how to help your little one get moving.
Learning to Crawl

What does it take for your child to crawl? Plenty of practice, plus some remarkable physical and mental development.
Baby: From Creeping to Crawling

Now that your baby can sit up, she'll begin to move around. We tell you about the stages of mobility, from creeping to crawling.
When Do Babies Crawl?

Eager to see your little one start crawling? Find out at what age babies reach the crawling milestone and what it means for their physical development. Before you know it, your little one will be crawling and making a go for it!
This Video of a Dog Kissing a Baby Will Make Your Day

Baby Physical Growth: Delayed Crawling

If your baby is not crawling, cruising, or walking yet, don't panic. Here's why.
How to Help Baby Crawl

It's downright amazing when your baby starts scooting across the floor. Here's what you need to know about when your baby starts to crawl and how to encourage this fun physical feat.
Your Baby From 7 to 9 Months: Crawling

Crawl, Walk...Run!

6 (Cute!) Types of Baby Crawls

7 Benefits of Crawling

The Magic of Crawling

Crawling Concerns

