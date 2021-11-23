The 10 Best Baby Walkers and Activity Centers to Help Your Baby Cruise Into Toddlerhood

Best Rated: Joovy Spoon Walker

Less is more with this classic no-frills seated walker that is best for use on hardwood floors or low pile carpet. Parents love the simple design and basic color choices. The Joovy has three height settings that allow the walker to grow with your baby, as well as rubber stoppers under the frame to help prevent dangerous falls. Babies can snack food placed on the activity tray, which comes with a removable, dishwasher-safe insert. And when your baby is finished scooting for the day, the walker folds flat, making it easy to store or take on the go. One satisfied and optimistic customer wrote: "All in all, I love this thing and am so glad I paid the extra price. It has a very good quality, looks appealing, and will probably be inherited by my great-grandchildren one day."

To buy: Joovy Spoon Walker, $109.99; amazon.com.