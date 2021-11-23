The 10 Best Baby Walkers and Activity Centers to Help Your Baby Cruise Into Toddlerhood
From the moment our babies are born, parents eagerly anticipate when they will take their first steps. We follow them around, camera in hand, hoping to capture those wobbly, drunken sailor-like movements so we can proudly announce to the rest of the world that our kid is keeping up with all of their milestones. Our rational selves know that every baby develops at their own pace, but as their biggest cheerleaders, we're happy to do anything we can to give our little one a literal leg up on his playgroup peers, which is why we often shop for baby walkers or other toys that motivate babies to stand up and move.
Although every baby is different, it's usually at around 6 months when babies begin pulling themselves up to stand, and within a month or two they're cruising around the house with the help of walls and furniture as they prepare to take their first solo steps. It can be tough to watch them stumble and fall when they start, but practice is the best way for babies to gain the confidence they need to step out on their own. This is why some parents buy walkers or push toys to help their babies get their sea legs.
Best Baby Walkers and Activity Centers
- Best Overall: Baby Einstein Around We Grow 4-in-1 Walk Around Discovery Activity Center Table
- Best Classic: Radio Flyer Classic Walker Wagon
- Best Rated: Joovy Spoon Walker
- Best Splurge: Haba Walker Wagon Push Toy
- Best for Small Spaces: Hape Wonder Walker Push & Pull Toddler Walking Toy
- Best for Hardwood Floors: Little Balance Box 2-in-1
- Best for Carpet: VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker
- Best Portable: Kolcraft Tiny Steps 2-in-1 Walker
- Best Sit-to-Stand: Skip Hop Kids 3-in-1 Baby Activity Walker
- Best Affordable: Bright Starts Giggling Gourmet Shop 'n Cook Walker
Types of Baby Walkers
With so many walkers and activity centers on the market, you may be wondering what you should be looking for. Your baby's developmental stage, the amount of space you have, and the kind of flooring you have in your home are always great places to start.
Babies who aren't quite ready to stand up or take steps independently may start with a seated walker or activity center. A padded seat helps to support the baby while their legs move the walker around the floor on a wheeled base. These seated stations can also come without wheels or have the wheels removed due to safety concerns (see below). Most seated walkers and activity centers have tray tables to hold toys or snacks.
Baby gear can be expensive, so if you're looking to get more life out of your little one's walker, a sit-to-stand walker is a good investment. When your baby can pull himself up to stand, you can convert your sit-to-stand walker from a seated walker to a standing push walker.
When babies can pull themselves up to stand, they may be ready for a standing walker or push toy, designed for them to stand behind and push around the house. Even if they are only taking a few steps on their own, your baby can rely on the handlebar to help them balance. Most standing walkers on the market have toys and activities on the front panel that encourage the development of fine motor skills.
Baby Walker Safety
Many pediatricians advise against seated baby walkers because of the risks involved in having a baby move around on wheels unattended, and because relying on a walker may hinder their development instead of encouraging it. We made sure that the walkers below all follow strict safety guidelines, but babies should never be left unattended in one. Also, don't rely solely on a walker for your baby's entertainment, so they'll learn to cruise around on their own, too.
With parent reviews as our guide, we've rounded up some of the best baby walkers and activity centers for practically every situation.
Best Overall: Baby Einstein Around We Grow 4-in-1 Discovery Center
Turning your baby loose in the house in a four-wheeled apparatus can be unnerving, which is why this activity center is a great alternative to the traditional seated walker. The baby's ability to travel is limited to 360 degrees around the attached play table, allowing them to practice their steps while giving you some peace of mind. The Around We Grow has five different activity stations full of nature-themed toys that provide plenty of stimulation for the eyes and ears. And when your baby is ready to stand on their own, you can detach the seat and use the activity table separately. One happy mom wrote, "I love all the learning elements on this table and the fact the elements can be removed for floor play is amazing!"
To buy: Baby Einstein Around We Grow 4-in-1 Discovery Center, $96.99 (originally $124.99); amazon.com.
Best Classic: Radio Flyer Classic Walker Wagon
Radio Flyer has been making great toys for kids since 1917, and this walker wagon doesn't disappoint. The wooden push walker has the classic Radio Flyer wagon style with a front bumper that protects walls and furniture from inevitable bumps. Resistance in the wheels keeps babies safe while they learn to walk, and the removable wooden sides let your baby bring along all of their favorite toys as they set off on their adventures around the house. "My twins who just turned 1 cannot walk yet, but they really enjoy pushing each other around in this little wagon," one reviewer wrote. "It may be the cutest thing on the planet."
To buy: Radio Flyer Classic Walker Wagon, $79.00; amazon.com.
Best Rated: Joovy Spoon Walker
Less is more with this classic no-frills seated walker that is best for use on hardwood floors or low pile carpet. Parents love the simple design and basic color choices. The Joovy has three height settings that allow the walker to grow with your baby, as well as rubber stoppers under the frame to help prevent dangerous falls. Babies can snack food placed on the activity tray, which comes with a removable, dishwasher-safe insert. And when your baby is finished scooting for the day, the walker folds flat, making it easy to store or take on the go. One satisfied and optimistic customer wrote: "All in all, I love this thing and am so glad I paid the extra price. It has a very good quality, looks appealing, and will probably be inherited by my great-grandchildren one day."
To buy: Joovy Spoon Walker, $109.99; amazon.com.
Best Splurge: Haba Walker Wagon Push Toy
Minimalist parents will love the simple design of Haba's Walker Wagon Push Toy, a wooden walker recommended for babies who are 10 months and older. The walker's rubber wheels can be adjusted to slow the wagon as your baby learns to walk. And although there are no built-in toys or activities, babies can push a doll in the front seat and store a few of their favorite things in the back while they wobble around. "She absolutely loved the walker wagon!" one parent said of their new walker. "Very sturdy and safe. Wheels were controllable and did not go too fast. She even put some toys [in it] and pushed it around."
To buy: Haba Walker Wagon Push Toy, $189.99; walmart.com.
Best for Small Spaces: Hape Wonder Walker
This wooden push walker is just as stylish as it is fun for your new walker. The rubber wheels help prevent damage to your floors while your baby pushes the walker around the house. And when they're not pushing it around, your baby can explore the movable toys and gears on all sides. The front storage compartment can be used to keep a few small toys. After all, it's never too early to teach them to clean up after themselves! One positive review described this walker as "Fantastic and worth every penny."
To buy: Hape Wonder Walker, $79.99 (originally $99.99); amazon.com.
Best for Hardwood Floors: Little Balance Box 2-in-1
This activity table is a great option for parents who prefer their babies to practice standing and walking on something without wheels. The table's springy feet allow babies to push it safely over carpet and hard floors. And when they're not cruising around the house, the Little Balance Box doubles as an activity table for kids to play on. It's best suited for babies who can pull themselves up to stand on their own. "This table is brilliant!" raved a parent. "Our baby girl learned to walk and balance rather quickly using this table."
To buy: Little Balance Box 2-in-1, $71.95; amazon.com.
Best for Carpet: VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker
This colorful push walker has been a popular choice of parents for years. The activity panel is loaded with spinning gears, piano keys, and a pretend telephone that will provide your baby with nonstop fun. For babies who aren't ready to stand, remove the activity panel so they can enjoy all of the fun colors, shapes, and sounds on the floor. "It's a wonderful sensory toy and helps babies and toddlers gain the confidence to learn to walk," said a customer.
To buy: VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker, $37.99; amazon.com.
Best Portable: Kolcraft Tiny Steps 2-in-1
You'll get your money's worth with this convertible walker that goes from a sit-down walker to a push walker when your baby can stand and folds completely flat for storage or travel. The activity area has colorful toys, including a bead bar to keep your baby entertained. Adjust the seat pad as your baby grows, and throw it in the washing machine when it needs to be cleaned. One happy parent wrote, "What can I say...we love this walker!!! Our little one took to it like a fish in water," raved a parent. "He simply adores it."
To buy: Kolcraft Tiny Steps 2-in-1, $50.99 (originally $54.99); amazon.com.
Best Sit-to-Stand: Skip Hop Kids 3-in-1 Baby Activity Walker
This 3-in-1 toy grows with your baby. Start early walkers with the push wagon that has room for toys to tag along. As your baby becomes more experienced, the toy storage compartment turns into the seat of a fun ride-on toy. And when they're really ready to roll, you can raise the handle and remove the seat to set up the scooter. The colorful design, headlights, and sound effects come together to make a fun toy perfect for kids ages 1 to 3 years old. "Our daughter has just started taking supported steps, and is loving using this toy!" a parent wrote. "I love that it will grow with her, making it a purchase for more than just one developmental step. Can't wait to see her use it for some time to come!"
To buy: Skip Hop Kids 3-in-1 Baby Activity Walker, $64.99; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Best Affordable: Bright Starts Giggling Gourmet 4-in-1 Shop 'n Cook Walker
Even babies know that there is nothing more fun than a shopping trip. That's why they'll love this push walker that is designed to look like a shopping cart. Remove the pretend cooktop from the top of the cart so your baby can prepare their favorite imaginary meals on the floor. And they'll be delighted by the lights and cooking sounds while they play. "It's very stable with the extra wide legs so my baby won't fall," wrote the parent of a 10-month-old. "He likes to swish around the shapes in the basket so they make noise. He's really enjoying himself!"
To buy: Bright Starts Giggling Gourmet 4-in-1 Shop 'n Cook Walker, $44.99; walmart.com.