Baby Milestones & Behavior

Babyhood is full of Flip-worthy moments, like your child's first gummy smile, first spoonful of rice cereal, and first time rolling over. However, in between those adorable milestones are plenty of maddening ones, like the 3 a.m. wake-ups, the tears when you hand him to someone else, and the cascade of objects he hurls from his high chair . Learn what's behind eight common first-year stages -- and smart tricks to help your child get over them faster.