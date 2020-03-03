Baby Milestones & Behavior

5 Major Ways Babies Change When They Become Toddlers and How to Prepare
Starting at 12 months, your baby is officially considered a toddler. And ready or not, things are going to change after that epic first-birthday cake smash. Here’s how.Read More
When Your Baby Pulls, Tugs, and Pinches
Learn how to handle your curious baby's roving hands.Read More
13 Signs Your Baby Loves You
How do you know your baby loves you back? Here are a few sweet, surprising ways she shows it, starting with those first few weeks all the way through the toddler years.Read More
6 Weird Things Babies Do and Why
Whether it's touching themselves "down there" or producing never-ending fake coughs, understand your little ones' most peculiar habits.Read More
When Do Babies Point? The Importance of Pointing Skills
Pointing is an important physical milestone for babies. Find out when your little one will develop this fine motor skill.Read More
High Needs Baby or a Fussy Newborn? Here's How to Know
Does your baby seem more high maintenance that others her age? Although the term "high needs baby" isn't a medical diagnosis, find out if she fits the description and how to cope.Read More