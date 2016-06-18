18 Wacky Things (Besides Baby!) That You've Seen in Your Ultrasound Photos
Flexing for the ladies, flashing a peace sign, and more: Parents.com readers share some of the surprising things they've seen in their ultrasound images.
Is it a bird? An alien? Nope, it's a baby! Ultrasound photos often capture developing baby boys and girls in wacky ways—like the image that made one husband write, "My wife is pregnant with a sports car." (And let's not forget Snooki's ultrasound photo, which showed her little girl appearing to put on lipstick in utero!) We asked Parents.com readers to share their own ultrasound pictures with us on Facebook—and you didn't disappoint! These hilarious images will make you do a double take.
