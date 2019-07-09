Baby Development

Your baby's physical development is a thing of beauty and a source of pride. From sitting to crawling, walking to talking, smiling to laughing, each achievement is a developmental milestone. Learn what to expect next in your baby's physical and intellectual development.

Baby Milestones by Month

Your baby’s first year is full of developmental milestones. Here, we’ve broken down what to expect each month. It’s important to remember, though, that every baby develops at a different pace, and there’s a wide range of normal timelines.
My Daughter Grew Up Before My Eyes When She Became a Big Sister, and I Wasn't Ready

My 3-year-old went from being a baby to a big kid right when I walked through the front door with my newborn. She was ready to be a big sister, but it was a transition I learned that I wasn't prepared for.
What Exactly Does Hip Dysplasia Mean for Babies?

In babies with hip dysplasia, the ball of the thigh bone doesn’t fit properly into the socket of the pelvis. Here’s what you need to know about this relatively common condition.
Artist Turns Corrective Helmets Worn by Babies With Flat Head Syndrome Into Art

Paula Strawn is painting corrective helmets for babies with flat head syndrome.
Entire Maine Elementary School Learns Sign Language to Support Kindergartner with Hearing Loss

Morey Blanger, 6, is feeling the love and support from staff and students at Dayton Consolidated School in Maine.
When Your Baby Pulls, Tugs, and Pinches

Learn how to handle your curious baby's roving hands.
Baby Sign Language Made Easy: 50 Words With Animations

Before you can to teach your baby sign language, the first person that has to learn to sign is you! From basic words like “mommy” and "more" to more complex ones like “stroller,"  this slideshow of animated signs has every word baby needs. Consider it your dummy-proof sign language dictionary.
The Stages of Sitting

Watching your baby gain independence is exciting. A major accomplishments every parent looks forward to is when he can sit on his own. Pediatrician Kurt Heyrman, M.D. says there are ways that you can help Baby gain these large motor skills and help him sit on his own. Here's how.
Understanding Your Baby's Developing Vision

Ways to Help Baby Learn to Walk

Decoding Baby's Funny Little Noises and Sounds

8 Weird Stages of Baby's Development

13 Signs Your Baby Loves You

How do you know your baby loves you back? Here are a few sweet, surprising ways she shows it, starting with those first few weeks all the way through the toddler years.

What Being an Early Crawler or Walker Could Mean for Your Baby's Future

How to Prepare Your Baby for Walking

Is Your iPhone Ruining Your Baby's Attention Span?

Baby Growth Charts: Birth to 36 Months

Baby Chanco — the 1-Year-Old Whose Amazing Mane Went Viral — Is Now a Full-Blown Hair Model!

Second-Born Children Are More Likely To Be Rebellious, According To Science

What Your Baby’s Twitching Really Means

3 Spanish Nursery Rhymes to Teach Your Child

How to Prevent Flat Head

High Needs Baby or a Fussy Newborn? Here's How to Know

5 Baby Games You Can Play with Your Fingers

The Benefits of Tummy Time

Moms Share Best and Worst Ways to Prepare Your Child for a New Baby

Milestones: Red Flags to Watch at 5 to 7 Months

Milestones: Red Flags to Watch For From Birth to 4 Months

If Babies Could Text: Texts From The Plane

4 Exercises to Help Baby Get Stronger

10 Mind-Blowing Facts About Your Baby

Signs Your Baby is Learning to Stand

Baby Milestones: Your Baby's Fifth Month

Baby Milestones: Your Baby's Eleventh Month

Baby Sign Language: Daily Routine Signs

Baby Milestones: Your Baby's Second Month

Baby Milestones: Your Baby's Ninth Month

Baby Milestones: Your Baby's Sixth Month

