Picking the Best Baby and Toddler Walking Shoes
With these tips for picking baby and toddler walking shoes, you’ll help your little one put her best foot forward.
Sperry and Vineyard Vines’ New Collaboration Offers Matching Shoes for the Whole Family
Grab your jetty red pants and whale clad polos, the uniting of these two brands is bringing us the boat shoes of our preppy dreams.
Every Little Princess Needs a Pair of Shoes From Freshly Picked’s Disney-Themed Moccasin Collection
The baby shoemaker never fails to pull at our heartstrings with their charming, high-quality collections and this Disney princess theme is no exception.
It's National Winnie the Pooh Day and We're Celebrating with These Baby Moccasins
Freshly Picked is the trending baby shoe of choice these days, and who can get enough of Winnie the Pooh? If you like moccasins for your newly walking toddler, then you won't be able to resist spending $60 on something this cute.
These Disney-Themed Moccasins From Freshly Picked Are the Baby Shoes Adults Wish They Had
"The classic Disney characters capture the epitome of childhood for so many people in so many ways–they’re fun, goofy, and always keep you laughing. I hope that people feel that fun spirit in the moccs," said Founder Susan Petersen.
Louboutin's New Baby Shoes Are as Posh (and Pricey) as You'd Imagine
If your baby is a mini label lover, she's going to need these new designer shoes.