Month-by-Month Bodysuit Stickers

Track your baby's age each month in the most adorable way—with these free downloadable bodysuit stickers!
August 11, 2013
Circle Stickers

Place these whimsical circle stickers on your little boy or girl's bodysuit! Watch how the circle looks smaller and smaller on your baby has he or she grows each month.

Tie Stickers

Your little guy will look adorably dapper when you place these tie stickers on his bodysuit. Sit him with the same stuffed animal in each picture to see how quickly he grows in size.

Tiara Stickers

Capture your princess' first year when you place these tiara stickers on her bodysuits. Place Baby on the same throne (recliner) in every picture as another way to see how much grows.

