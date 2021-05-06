8 Cute Newborn Swimsuits That Offer the Best UV Protection
Ready for some safe fun in the sun? We rounded up the season’s cutest newborn swimsuits for boys and girls, so your little tadpole can test the waters in style.
Coolibar Baby Beach One-Piece Swimsuit
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends keeping babies younger than 6 months out of direct sunlight, and only applying sunscreen to small areas like their face. That's why the best newborn swimsuits should have full-body coverage and UPF fabric that protects against UV rays. This cute one-piece by Coolibar checks all of the boxes!
RuffleButts Sun Protection Long Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit
This floral design will make your little flower child the center of attention wherever you’re swimming! The long sleeves protect her delicate skin from the sun—and so does the UPF 50+ material. Bottom snaps and a ruffled skirt are added bonuses on this newborn girl swimsuit.
Stonz Sun Suit
Made of stretchy fabric with UPF 50 protection, this stretchy swimsuit will protect your newborn’s entire body from harsh rays. It also boasts a full-length zipper so you can attempt one-handed diaper changes while juggling an ice cream cone!
Hanna Andersson Sunblock Rash Guard Suit
Your newborn + this lemon print rash guard = too darling for words. The comfort-tested swimsuit moves with your baby as they splish, splash, and squirm in the water. It also blocks 97 percent of UVA and UVB rays.
Yober Baby Boys Swimsuit with Hat
He may still be small, but he can make a major statement with this newborn boy swimsuit featuring a cool shark design! Quick-drying and stretchy fabric will keep him comfortable at the pool, while handy zippers increase the functionality. And don’t forget about the UPF 50+ sun protection!
Janie and Jack Baby Striped Rash Guard Set
Ahoy, matey! This nautical striped rash guard set will transform your little one into a swimming sailor. The gender neutral swimsuit also boasts UPF 50+ fabric to protect their delicate skin.
SwimZip UPF 50+ Long Sleeve Sunsuit
Not only does this newborn swimsuit have long sleeves and ankle-length legs, it's also made with a collar to shield your baby’s delicate neck skin. Parents will also love the full frontal zipper (great for diaper changes!), quick-drying material, and UV protection.
Gap Baby Print Swim Two-Piece
Let’s face it, any newborn girl swimsuit is going to be adorable. But this option takes the cake with an eye-catching floral design and peplum hem! The stretchy woven knit fabric also has UPF 50+ and an elasticized waist.