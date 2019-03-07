15 Baby Swimsuits We Love for Infants

For a full coverage baby swimsuit, consider this option from UV Skinz. The certified UPF 50+ fabric protects against 98 percent of UVA and UVB rays—and it even has a mock neckline to shield their sensitive neck. Parents will go crazy for the full front zipper closure (easy on and easy off), front pockets, and quick drying fabric. Choose from 10 adorable patterns, including this topical print called "American Hibiscus."