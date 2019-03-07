15 Baby Swimsuits We Love for Infants
Ready for some fun in the sun? And oodles of cuteness? Snag one of the season’s cutest baby swimsuits for girls and boys from our curated selection, and get ready to make a splash.
Hanna Anderson Sunblock Rash Guard Suit
This is the one of the cutest baby rash guard swimsuits we’ve seen! Made of a stretchy-soft, sun-blocking knit, Hanna Anderson's Sunblock Rash Guard Suit comes in multiple different patterns. This light blue option, covered with friendly sea creatures, gets our vote!
RuffleButts Peplum Short Sleeve Swimsuit
Granted, any baby peplum swimsuit is going to be cute. But the striped pattern, cap sleeves, and adorable bow on this RuffleButts contender nudged it to the top of the heap. We also love the built-in sun protection and thoughtful design that makes diaper changing a cinch.
Old Navy Rashguard & Trunks 2-Piece Swim Set
These Old Navy swim trunks, sporting fish swimming in vivid hues, come with a coordinating rash guard made with UPF 50 sun protection fabric. Both pieces dry super fast, so you won't have a damp car seat when you get back from the beach. This twofer is hard to beat for the price.
Carter's Unicorn 2-Piece Rashguard Set
Fully lined and fortified with 50+ UPF protection, Carter's Unicorn Rashguard Set shows off a mythical creature with a glittery horn. Made with quick-drying fabric, the baby girl swimsuit strikes the perfect balance of practicality and fun.
i play. by green sprouts Boys' Trunks with Built-in Reusable Swim Diaper
Make a day at the beach with your best guy a little easier with this lightweight suit. It has a reusable swim diaper built in, with a wicking lining to keep him drier when he’s not in the water—and it helps prevent diaper rash to boot. Choose from multiple different colors and patterns.
babyGap Star Wars Swim Two-Piece
Calling all Star Wars fans! Suit your baby in this adorable Baby Yoda swimsuit, which depicts the message “Come to the cute side!” The elasticized waist ensures a proper fit, while the UPF 50+ fabric protects him from too much sun. Plus, the baby boy swimsuit is made with 100 percent recycled polyester!
Flap Happy UPF 50+ Stella Infant Ruffle Swimsuit
Whether it’s a family beach day or an impromptu pool visit, this playful one-piece baby girl swimsuit will have your sassy gal splashing in style. Did you notice the adorable mermaids and iridescent glitter? More than just cute, though, this option is sustainable, because it takes four recycled plastic bottles to make it (without the use of added chemicals).
Baby Boys' Shark Print Long Sleeve Rash Guard Set
Who says baby boy swimsuits just aren’t as much fun as girls’? This two-piece rashguard busts that myth wide open. The shark design on this fast-drying, UPF 50 fabric duo can brighten anyone’s day.
Snapper Rock Fruit Fiesta Skirt Swimsuit
Tutu precious! We’re obsessed with this UPF 50+ suit with a tulle ruffle skirt. The fruit-themed print is eye-catching—and the pom pom trim elevates the baby girl swimsuit even more. The bottom of this beauty has a three-snap closure for diaper changes.
i play. by green sprouts Snap Reusable Swim Diaper
Looking for a baby swimsuit to protect against accidents? Then you’ll fall for this reusable swim diaper from i play. by green sprouts! The adorable swimsuit has three different layers: a wicking layer, an absorbent inner layer, and a waterproof outer layer. It also boasts a snug fit to prevent leaks at the beach or pool.
i play. by green sprouts Watermelon Ruffle Swim Diaper
Good news for girl parents: i play. by green sprouts makes a swim diapers for little ladies, too! We love this adorable watermelon option, which has a three-layer design to protect against unexpected leaks. Your baby can wear this swim diaper alone or underneath a standard suit.
Simple Joys by Carter's Girls' Rashguard Set
This two-piece baby girl swimsuit includes a long-sleeve rashguard and matching bottoms. The quick-drying fabric offers UPF 50+ sun protection, so your little one can splash around without worrying about sunburn.
Boden Printed Sun-Safe Surf Suit
This playful design from Boden is adorable, but it’s a tiny bit quirky—it features dinosaurs instead of the typical sharks, fish, and dolphins. The UPF 40+ baby boy swimsuit has a zip down the front for easy changing capabilities.
UV Skinz Baby Boy's Sun & Swim Suit
For a full coverage baby swimsuit, consider this option from UV Skinz. The certified UPF 50+ fabric protects against 98 percent of UVA and UVB rays—and it even has a mock neckline to shield their sensitive neck. Parents will go crazy for the full front zipper closure (easy on and easy off), front pockets, and quick drying fabric. Choose from 10 adorable patterns, including this topical print called "American Hibiscus."
upandfast Bab One Piece Zip Sunsuits with Sun Hat
You can’t deny this UPF 50+ baby rashguard brings the cute factor, especially when paired with the free sun cap! Although you can pick from a few different designs, this gender neutral option, featuring nautical stripes and a sailboat, is our top choice.