Dressing your little one in the latest baby fashion is fun, but is it right for you? Learn what you need to know about baby clothes from essentials to trendy items.

8 Cute Newborn Swimsuits That Offer the Best UV Protection
Ready for some fun in the sun? We rounded up the season's cutest newborn swimsuits for boys and girls, so your little tadpole can test the waters in style!
15 Baby Swimsuits That Will Make the Cutest Splash Ever
Ready for some fun in the sun? And oodles of cuteness? Snag one of the season's best baby swimsuits for girls and boys from our curated selection, and get ready to splish and splash in style!
6 Ways to Have Fun Styling Your Baby
Life with a newborn can be really intense... and messy. So why not stock up on some stylish things to make you and your child feel extra-nice?
Keds and Kate Spade Collaborated to Create Matching Shoes for Every Girl in the Family
Your whole girl gang will look dazzling in these super femme, affordable shoes that pair Keds' comfortable and classic silhouettes with Kate Spade's beautiful, effeminate designs.
Love Fashion Subscriptions? You'll Want to Check Out What BabyGap Is Doing
Would you try babyGap's new quarterly subscription service?
These Adorable Baby Knit Kits Mean You're Going to Learn Knitting, Now
You kneed these knit kits, because, adorable.
Clothing That Grows With Your Child—Genius or Just Plain Weird?
Imagine buying clothes that fit your child for three years? According to this new brand, that dream is about to become a reality.
Honest Company's Diapers Go High Style
Jessica Alba and designers of The GREAT have launched a super-cute diaper collection for The Honest Company called The Great Adventure.
Disney Princess Newborn Babies in Magical Photo Shoot? Yes, Please!
Dad Unwittingly Dresses Baby Like '90s Boy Band Member
Jaime King's New Gender-Fluid Kids' Clothing Line Breaks Stereotypes
Ooh, Ahh: July Fourth Fashions for Baby

Celebrity Baby Gear You Can Actually Buy Too

We dug deep and tracked down the best of the best celeb baby gear you covet so you can style your kid like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna or the Kardashian babies. And surprise! Some finds are even bargain-priced.

