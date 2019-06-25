Baby Clothes

Picking the Best Baby and Toddler Walking Shoes
With these tips for picking baby and toddler walking shoes, you'll help your little one put her best foot forward.
Kohl's Just Launched Clothing for Kids with Special Needs
The new adaptive clothing will have sensory and wheelchair-friendly options and will be introduced to their three largest kids' brands. This big step is making stylish options more accessible for all.
21 Baby Swim Suits We Love for Newborns and Infants
Ready for some fun in the sun? And oodles of cuteness? Snag one of the season's cutest baby swim suits for girls and boys from our curated selection, and get ready to make a splash.
Maryland Grandma Crochets More Than 2,000 Hats for Newborn Babies: 'It's What Keeps Me Going'
Doris Bender, 80, says it's relaxing to crochet hats for the little ones at Meritus Medical Center.
6 Ways to Have Fun Styling Your Baby
Life with a newborn can be really intense... and messy. So why not stock up on some stylish things to make you and your child feel extra-nice?
Best Baby and Infant Socks According to Moms
These baby socks for boys and girls come highly recommended from real moms—one being our very own Parents.com Digital Director. Why are they the best? They stay on, come in all kinds of styles and, of course, they're extremely cute.