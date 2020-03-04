An image of a woman working from home with her daughter playing beside her.

An image of a woman working from home with her daughter playing beside her.

Post-Quarantine Parents Are Keeping Kids Out of Daycare for Financial Reasons—But is It Working?

Daycares have reopened, but almost none of my friends have sent their kids back. For many, it's a financial choice; the pandemic's effects on parents' income and careers have been devastating.