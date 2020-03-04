Post-Quarantine Parents Are Keeping Kids Out of Daycare for Financial Reasons—But is It Working?
Daycares have reopened, but almost none of my friends have sent their kids back. For many, it's a financial choice; the pandemic's effects on parents' income and careers have been devastating.
It's Time to Leave Your Daycare Fears Behind
With stories of child care tragedies going viral, it's easy for parents to worry at daycare drop-off. Experts offer ways to work through the fears and find a daycare center that's right for you.
2-Year-Old Boy Is Allegedly Beaten to Death at Unlicensed Day Care
"I'm confused. I'm hurt. I'm angry," the boy's mom said.
Day Care Provider Allegedly Killed ‘Happy, Healthy’ Baby Girl by Giving Her Antihistamine
Harper Rose had high amounts of the sedative diphenhydramine when she died.
I Sent My Daughter to Daycare Instead of a Nanny & I Couldn't Be Happier
Everyone warned me it would be so difficult, but sending my baby to daycare was one of my best parenting decisions.
Mom Speaks Out After Being Asked to Breastfeed Her Twins in a Private Room at Their Daycare
"[I] believe this was a learning opportunity for them and teaching opportunity for me," Jennifer Mancuso says of the staff at her twins' daycare.