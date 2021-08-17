Find Nannies, Sitters, and Daycares in Your Area Using This Safe and Easy Service

2020 was an unprecedented year that knocked everyone off their feet, yet parents remained unsung heroes, continuing to step up for their children in the midst of the pandemic and economic hardship. After such a chaotic time, it can be challenging to leave your children in the hands of another person. Your kids may struggle to adjust to the new normal, and honestly, so might you. When you're ready to choose a child care service, it's important that you feel comfortable about your decision from the start. One of the safest and easiest ways to find child care resources is Care.com, a company that scouts top-notch care providers for families of all types.