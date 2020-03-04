Babysitter

Here is the Average Hourly Rate For a Babysitter in Every State
Getting a sitter can give you a night away from the kids or a precious few hours to yourself—here's how much you can expect to pay a babysitter in your state.
You Won't Believe How Much the Average U.S. Parent Is Paying for a Babysitter
UrbanSitter's new 2020 survey reveals some interesting stats about how much parents across the country are paying for in-home child care.
This Bachelor Parody Is the Babysitter Reality Show We Didn't Know We Needed
If you feel like finding the perfect babysitter rivals the most dramatic dating show ever, you're not alone.
This Babysitter's DIY Baby Carrier Is Winning the Internet Today
You'll appreciate the creativity this sitter showed in order to keep Baby close while she made herself lunch.
Can't Get a Babysitter for December 10? Here's Why
A new survey has uncovered some interesting data about babysitters and pet-sitters around the holidays.
8 Totally Awkward Babysitter Encounters
Babysitters are lifesavers (literally!) but sometimes, things get messy. Our editors share the awkward and embarrassing moments they've had with their sitters.
Babysitter Standards: New Mom vs. Experienced Mom
All moms want their kids to be in good hands when they're out, but second-time moms (or third, or fourth...) require a little bit less than newbies when it comes to babysitters.
Would You Hire a Teenage Boy as Your Babysitter?
When friends told one mom it was "dangerous" to hire a male babysitter, she took to Reddit to ask for a second opinion.
This Dad's Note to His Son's Babysitter Is Classic New-Parent Crazy
Mom's LOL Video Nails the Difference Between Leaving Baby #1 and Baby #3
How to Build a Successful Babysitting Cooperative
Checklist: Babysitter Basics

Top 15 Things to Know About Childcare

Hiring a caregiver? Don't fret--there are some great babysitters out there. Here are 15 pointers to help you find the one who's right for you and your child.

Baby Bribery: Good, Bad, or Necessary?
Would You Hire a Nanny for a Plane Flight?
The Top 15 Best Places to Be a Nanny in the U.S.
Disney Bans Kids Under 14 From Entering Parks Unaccompanied
Nanny Arrested After Fatal Stabbing of 2 Children in Her Care
Delegate Moms Protest Lack of Child Care at Dem Convention
So Long, Date Night! Angry Parents Criticize "Babysitter's Bill"
Granny as Nanny
Print It! Babysitter Checklist
Sitter Jitters
5 Things Not to Do When You Find a Good Babysitter
Choosing a Babysitter
"I'm Afraid My Baby Will Like Her Caregiver More Than Me!"
Moms Speak out on Horrifying Babysitter Moments
