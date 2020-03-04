Here is the Average Hourly Rate For a Babysitter in Every State
Getting a sitter can give you a night away from the kids or a precious few hours to yourself—here's how much you can expect to pay a babysitter in your state.
You Won't Believe How Much the Average U.S. Parent Is Paying for a Babysitter
UrbanSitter's new 2020 survey reveals some interesting stats about how much parents across the country are paying for in-home child care.
This Bachelor Parody Is the Babysitter Reality Show We Didn't Know We Needed
If you feel like finding the perfect babysitter rivals the most dramatic dating show ever, you're not alone.
This Babysitter's DIY Baby Carrier Is Winning the Internet Today
You'll appreciate the creativity this sitter showed in order to keep Baby close while she made herself lunch.
Can't Get a Babysitter for December 10? Here's Why
A new survey has uncovered some interesting data about babysitters and pet-sitters around the holidays.
8 Totally Awkward Babysitter Encounters
Babysitters are lifesavers (literally!) but sometimes, things get messy. Our editors share the awkward and embarrassing moments they've had with their sitters.