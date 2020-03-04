Childcare

Today, you have lots of different childcare options. Here you'll learn about childcare basics, and find information about daycare, babysitters, and nannies.

How to Find Child Care Near You: 6 Resources That Make Parents' Lives Easier

These child care apps and sites are dedicated to reducing stress for parents all over the country.
It's Time to Leave Your Daycare Fears Behind

With stories of child care tragedies going viral, it's easy for parents to worry at daycare drop-off. Experts offer ways to work through the fears and find a daycare center that's right for you.
Day Care Provider Allegedly Killed ‘Happy, Healthy’ Baby Girl by Giving Her Antihistamine

Harper Rose had high amounts of the sedative diphenhydramine when she died.
I Sent My Daughter to Daycare Instead of a Nanny & I Couldn't Be Happier

Everyone warned me it would be so difficult, but sending my baby to daycare was one of my best parenting decisions.
Childcare and Working Parents: The Juggle Is Real

You can’t afford spiraling child-care costs, but you can’t afford not to work. Either way, you have no financial safety net. You’re scared, mad, and second-guessing your choices. We hear you.
Babysitter Standards: New Mom vs. Experienced Mom

All moms want their kids to be in good hands when they're out, but second-time moms (or third, or fourth...) require a little bit less than newbies when it comes to babysitters.
Is an In-Home Daycare Right for Your Family?

Choosing the right daycare for your children is rarely an easy decision. Considering in-home daycare? Here's everything you need to know.
8 Tips for Choosing Child Care

How to size up a child-care situation and pick the best one.
What Makes a Great Daycare

Granny as Nanny

The Child-Care Crisis

"I'm Afraid My Baby Will Like Her Caregiver More Than Me!"

What's Up Moms Confess: I Love My Babysitter Except When She…

The What's Up Moms and friends get real about the tricky relationships we sometimes have with our children's caregivers. Catch a new episode on "Moms Confess" every Tuesday exclusively on Parents.com.

How can I get the baby who I babysit for to stop biting my 13 month old?

How do I get my daycare to listen to me?

Is it okay to bring my baby to an "adults only" wedding?

How can I prepare my baby for her first time with a babysitter?

Is it normal for my baby to be attached to caregivers?

Can my baby become overly attached to her nanny?

How can I help my baby cope with separation anxiety?

Childcare Conundrums, Solved

Child Care You Can Trust

Hiring Grandma

4 Steps to Finding a Super Babysitter

Daycare Dilemmas

Checklist: Babysitter Basics

Child Care: Day Care Safety Checklist

Top 15 Things to Know About Childcare

Kate and William May Hire a Baby Nurse—It's About Time!

Day Care and Babies With Special Needs

Choosing a Child-Care Center

Print It! Babysitter Checklist

Sitter Jitters

Day-Care Illnesses

Choosing a Babysitter

5 Things Not to Do When You Find a Good Babysitter

Moms Speak out on Horrifying Babysitter Moments

Essential Child-Care Questions

