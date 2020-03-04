How to Find Child Care Near You: 6 Resources That Make Parents' Lives Easier
These child care apps and sites are dedicated to reducing stress for parents all over the country.Read More
It's Time to Leave Your Daycare Fears Behind
With stories of child care tragedies going viral, it's easy for parents to worry at daycare drop-off. Experts offer ways to work through the fears and find a daycare center that's right for you.Read More
Day Care Provider Allegedly Killed ‘Happy, Healthy’ Baby Girl by Giving Her Antihistamine
Harper Rose had high amounts of the sedative diphenhydramine when she died.Read More
I Sent My Daughter to Daycare Instead of a Nanny & I Couldn't Be Happier
Everyone warned me it would be so difficult, but sending my baby to daycare was one of my best parenting decisions.Read More
Childcare and Working Parents: The Juggle Is Real
You can’t afford spiraling child-care costs, but you can’t afford not to work. Either way, you have no financial safety net. You’re scared, mad, and second-guessing your choices. We hear you.Read More
Babysitter Standards: New Mom vs. Experienced Mom
All moms want their kids to be in good hands when they're out, but second-time moms (or third, or fourth...) require a little bit less than newbies when it comes to babysitters.Read More