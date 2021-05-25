'Shady Baby' Kaavia Union-Wade Adds a Clothing Line to Her Adorable Empire

The world needs more Shady Babies! Like pretty much everyone, we love photos of Gabrielle Union's baby girl, Kaavia—in fact, we had the mother-daughter duo on our May 2019 cover. Kaavia was only a few months old when her parents dubbed her #shadybaby for the super-skeptical looks she throws (see our cover shoot). And now there's a Shady Baby Shop at Janie and Jack celebrating the toddler's fabulous style.