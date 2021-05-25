'Shady Baby' Kaavia Union-Wade Adds a Clothing Line to Her Adorable Empire
Kaavia Union-Wade, toddler daughter of actor Gabrielle Union-Wade and NBA superstar Dwyane Wade, has a new book plus a line of Janie and Jack clothes to celebrate her famous attitude.
The world needs more Shady Babies! Like pretty much everyone, we love photos of Gabrielle Union's baby girl, Kaavia—in fact, we had the mother-daughter duo on our May 2019 cover. Kaavia was only a few months old when her parents dubbed her #shadybaby for the super-skeptical looks she throws (see our cover shoot). And now there's a Shady Baby Shop at Janie and Jack celebrating the toddler's fabulous style.
After all, now that she's 2, @kaaviajames has well over a million and a half followers. (What, doesn't everyone?) It follows that her winning attitude is documented in a Shady Baby picture book, out now, coauthored by her famous parents, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. The storyline empowers other littles to say what they need to say. Direct communication, baby!
Coinciding with the book's debut, the Janie and Jack shop opened with some serious California-kid flair. It's full of brightly colored swimsuits, summer rompers, tiny denim jackets, and, naturally, sunglasses. There's a pink-floral party dress and strappy sandals, too, all very publishing-party appropriate.
Most exciting, this is going to be the first of Jane and Jack's partnership with the Union-Wade family. A Kaavia James Union-Wade x Janie and Jack collection will arrive in early 2022. Gabrielle and Dwayne are raising five kids and are outspoken about letting them each be their true self.
Our fingers are crossed for a few more gender-neutral items, given that the couple has a trans daughter, Zaya, who, Dwyane told People magazine, began to exhibit her identity at age 3. But also, Janie and Jack goes from newborn up to age 16, so there's a lot of room to play with looks from newborns to sassy toddlers through the school years and on up to tweens and teens.
