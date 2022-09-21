Chrissy Teigen on Why She Shares Her IVF Journey on Social Media: 'You See Baby Bumps but Not How They Got There'

The famous mom of two talks self-care, trying to conceive, and why it's so important for people to share their struggles on social media.

September 21, 2022
From detailing her fertility journey on social media to speaking out about her life-saving abortion, Chrissy Teigen is known for using her voice and platform to bring attention to relatable, difficult, and often stigmatized topics. The bestselling author, TV personality, and mom knows all too well that from the minute you start trying to conceive, the road to parenthood can be a lot. The same goes for the moment you become a parent, which is why it makes perfect sense that she partnered with Epic, the world's leading digital reading platform for kids, to honor the hard work parents and caregivers put in every day with National Parents Day Off.

At a recent event in West Hollywood, Teigen surprised overworked parents and caregivers who were treated to pampering spa services while their little ones enjoyed storytime with Epic. Teigen shared what she wants caregivers to know about self-care and why it's so important to her to be real about what it takes to build a family.

On Taking Time for Mental Health

Teigen has found over the past few years that it's so important to "feel well for your family and to feel healthy and to feel present." For her, that has involved "getting better about being open to therapy and really taking it on," as well as getting sober.

Ultimately, it's about making "your life better so you can be able to give to other people, because if you're not there, there's just no point in giving to anything else," says the mom of Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. "You deplete, deplete, deplete, and you're just exhausted, and you're not giving anybody your best either. You're giving them you but a shell of yourself."

Of course, at the same time, it can feel nearly impossible to recharge and rejuvenate yourself as a parent. Teigen acknowledges that child care and daycare in America can be unattainable for so many people. "We make it so hard for parents in this country," she says.

That's why she's so proud to support events like Epic's National Parents Day Off and "anything we can support to lighten the load a bit."

On Her Current Pregnancy

In August, Teigen shared the happy news on Instagram that she and husband John Legend are expecting another child. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," wrote the proud mom. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I've said to myself, 'OK, if it's healthy today I'll announce,' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. OK, phew, it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

The joyful announcement came almost two years after the couple suffered a heart-wrenching pregnancy loss with their third child, a boy they named Jack.

Teigen, who has been vocal about conceiving via IVF, says her doctors are worried with this pregnancy. "So, they load us up [with shots], and I still have these bruises," she explains. "They want the baby to not only be OK, but now they want to make it the biggest, best baby! I'm like, 'OK, we'll do it.' Both Luna and Miles were really teeny tiny. And I'm going to like two doctor appointments a week. I'm like, 'Oh, my goodness.'"

On Why She Keeps It Real on Social Media

The reality behind all the happy family photos on social media—and what it actually takes to welcome a little one into the world—is something Teigen is passionate about shedding light on.

​​"On Instagram, all you see are these baby bumps and everyone's celebrating all the time and so happy or everyone's like exhausted with their kids, but you don't really see the tales of how they got there, so it's crazy," she shares. "I do know a lot of people that are pregnant right now and from what you would see online, you wouldn't know how hard it was for them. I'm like, 'Why do you not share that part?' It's so frustrating."

And when it comes to trying to conceive via IVF especially, Teigen acknowledges just how difficult and defeating the process can feel. "I know so many people that have gone every which way with embryos," she explains. "They've made 16 and then none of them ended up being viable. Or they made two and they both were. You just really never know. And there's no rhyme or reason."

But Teigen believes there's a case for embracing optimism. "You gotta keep going for it," she says. "It's a great time, science-wise, to be alive. It's pretty incredible what they can do. It's wonderful."

