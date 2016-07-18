7 Celebrity Moms' Push Presents

Ali Fedotowsky

New mom and former Bachelorette Ali was driving home from the hospital with her fiance Kevin Manno and their new baby Molly when her man presented her with a weep-worthy push present: a rose gold bar necklace imprinted with their new daughter's name. The sweet gift has extra-special meaning because the couple's first child is named after Ali's grandmother, who has passed. Nicely done, Kevin!

Kim Kardashian

It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Kanye West went above and beyond rewarding his reality wife for birthing his two children. In fact, the rapper shelled out a cool million dollars for a diamond choker for Kim after their son Saint was born.

We wonder how that pairs with the stack of Cartier bracelets Kanye gifted Kim after their first child North was born in 2013?

Ashlee Simpson

When the pop star birthed daughter Jagger, her hubby Evan Ross knew how to show his appreciation. With Chanel, natch. The actor gifted the second-time mama (she shares son Bronx with rocker Pete Wentz) with a bohemian-style designer purse that would pretty much make the most stylish diaper bag in Hollywood!

Kristin Cavallari

Reality star Kristin received some major designer swag upon welcoming son Camden in 2012. Husband Jay Cutler chose a Birkin bag in gray suede to say "thanks for having my baby." Apparently it pleased his shoe designing wife, because she's since had two more children with Jay: a son named Jaxon and, most recently, a daughter named Saylor.

Catherine Giudici

Sean Lowe gifted his wife Catherine with a Bachelor-worthy push present after she gave birth to their first child Samuel. "We thought of creating something that would match her rose gold diamond wedding band—a beautiful, romantic, symbolic band to stack beside it to celebrate the baby," jeweler-to-the-stars Neil Lane told People magazine. The result was a nearly 2-carat rose gold band, featuring over 100 tiny diamonds. And yeah, we're a little jelly!

Chrissy Teigen

Not every celebrity push present has to be extravagant. Just ask Chrissy Teigen, who gifted herself a perineal irrigation bottle to help keep things clean "down there" post-birth. It's no Birkin bag or million-dollar choker, but every new mama needs one.

Mila Kunis

The actress, who is expecting baby #2 with husband Ashton Kutcher, actually designed her own push present for the birth of the couple's first child, daughter Wyatt. Of the yellow gold and emerald green "motherhood ring" Kunis has said, "Carrying a child and bringing new life into the world marks the start of an incredible journey. Throughout history, every culture has its own way of recognizing this extraordinary event, often with a gift for mother or child." We can't wait to see what she creates the second time around!