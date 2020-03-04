Celebrity Parents

Celeb parents -- they're just like us (only with more money and better genes)! Find out who's pregnant now, which products celeb parents like Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani love, and how those Hollywood mommies stay so gorgeous.

Most Recent

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Son Sire Castrello: 'Newest Addition to the Raymond Crew'
Usher and Jenn Goicoechea welcomed their daughter Sovereign Bo last September.
Everyone is So Excited at the Possibility of a ScarJost Baby
The celebrity couple is reportedly expecting their first child together.
Everything You Need to Know About Cardi B's Second Pregnancy
The rapper, who's already a mom to nearly 3-year-old daughter Kulture, debuted her baby bump at the BET Awards on June 27. Here's everything we know so far.
Gold Medal Dads to Watch At This Summer's Olympic and Paralympic Games
In time for Father's Day, take a look at these athlete dads doing big things.
The Bella Twins on Motherhood: Baby Gear Becomes Your 'New Fashion'
WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella spill details about their partnership with baby gear brand Colugo, which of them designed a carrier to match their lipstick, and advice for other mom entrepreneurs.
'Shady Baby' Kaavia Union-Wade Adds a Clothing Line to Her Adorable Empire
Kaavia Union-Wade, toddler daughter of actor Gabrielle Union-Wade and NBA superstar Dwyane Wade, has a new book plus a line of Janie and Jack clothes to celebrate her famous attitude. 
More Celebrity Parents

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Are Expecting Their First Child and Fans Are Thrilled
The couple, who portrayed Game of Thrones star-crossed lovers, just shared that they're expecting their first child. Here's what we know.
Andy Cohen Shares His Biggest Tip for Traveling With Kids
The Bravo host is eager to plan trips with his new travel buddy, son Benjamin. And he's learning the perks of ditching hotels for rental properties.
Anna Faris and Family Suffer Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Scare—Here's What You Need to Know About the 'Silent Killer'
Baby Archie's Birthplace Was Finally Revealed — Here's Where Meghan Markle Gave Birth!
5 Things Meghan Markle Has Done That No Other Royal Mom Has
New Royal Baby: Meghan Gives Birth to a Baby Boy!

A Showstopper! North West Adorably Takes the Mic at Dad Kanye West’s Sunday Service

The 5-year-old daughter of Kanye West passionately sang into the microphone.

All Celebrity Parents

5 Baby Products Used by Celebrity Kids
Beaming Eva Longoria Enjoys a 'Lazy' Sunday While Holding Newborn Son Santiago in Her Arms
Kim Kardashian Claps Back About Straightening North's Hair: 'She Is Allowed Twice a Year'
It'll Be a Boy for Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Son Miles Smiling & Kicking His Feet: 'This Little Dude'
Bumping Out! Hilary Duff and Boyfriend Matthew Koma Compare Baby Bellies: 'I Win'
Prince George’s Not-So-Shy Birthday Photo Is Here—See How It Compares to His Past Portraits!
Jinger Duggar Welcomes First Child, a Baby Girl, with Husband Jeremy Vuolo: 'God Is So Kind'
Cardi B Shows Off Her Newborn Daughter Kulture's Lavish Gold Crib—Complete with a Crown!
Chrissy Teigen's Hilariously Relatable Video About Spilled Breast Milk Is Why We Stan
Khloé Kardashian Reveals She's Lost 33 Lbs. (in 3 Months!) Since Giving Birth to Baby True
That Smile! Prince Louis Is the Happiest Baby in Newly Released Christening Portrait with Mom Kate
Prince Louis' Official Christening Portraits Are Here
You're Not Alone: Katherine Heigl Googles How to Discipline Her Kids, Too
Did Princess Charlotte Tell Off Photographers at Prince Louis' Christening?
See the Royal Family of 5! Will, Kate, George and Charlotte Arrive at Prince Louis' Christening
Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at 'Disgusting' & 'Pathetic' Fan Who Calls Daughter True 'Not Cute'
They're with the Band! The Cutest Pics of Celebrity Kids Watching Their Parents' Concerts
Kylie Jenner Says There's 'Nothing Better' Than Holding Her Daughter Stormi: 'My Little Love'
Joanna Gaines Says Newborn Son Crew Is 'Settling in Just Fine' in His Nursery
How Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Parenting a Newborn 8 Years After Their Last Baby
Elizabeth Smart and Husband Matthew Gilmour Expecting Their Third Child
Joanna Gaines Snuggles With Her 'Cuddle Bug,' Newborn Baby Crew
XXXTentacion's Mom Reveals His Girlfriend Is Pregnant With His Baby: 'He Left Us a Final Gift'
New Mom Eva Longoria Speaks Out After Giving Birth: 'I Cannot Imagine' My Son 'Being Taken From My Arms'
