Celebrity Parents

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Son Sire Castrello: 'Newest Addition to the Raymond Crew'
Usher and Jenn Goicoechea welcomed their daughter Sovereign Bo last September.
Everyone is So Excited at the Possibility of a ScarJost Baby
The celebrity couple is reportedly expecting their first child together.
Everything You Need to Know About Cardi B's Second Pregnancy
The rapper, who's already a mom to nearly 3-year-old daughter Kulture, debuted her baby bump at the BET Awards on June 27. Here's everything we know so far.
Gold Medal Dads to Watch At This Summer's Olympic and Paralympic Games
In time for Father's Day, take a look at these athlete dads doing big things.
The Bella Twins on Motherhood: Baby Gear Becomes Your 'New Fashion'
WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella spill details about their partnership with baby gear brand Colugo, which of them designed a carrier to match their lipstick, and advice for other mom entrepreneurs.
'Shady Baby' Kaavia Union-Wade Adds a Clothing Line to Her Adorable Empire
Kaavia Union-Wade, toddler daughter of actor Gabrielle Union-Wade and NBA superstar Dwyane Wade, has a new book plus a line of Janie and Jack clothes to celebrate her famous attitude.