Parents on Amazon Love These Flushable Wipes So Much, They Just Became Best-Sellers

Any parent knows that good wipes are not only essential when kids are babies and toddlers, but pretty much for the first 10 years of a child’s life. Needless to say, families go through lots and lots of wipes each year. And while, individually, wipes aren’t super expensive, the cost can definitely add up.
Just think about it: When your child is a baby, you can expect to use at least 10 wipes each day. That’s 70 a week (we’re low-balling), 280 a month, and 3,360 a year — again, a very low estimate. So it’s just as important to find baby wipes that won’t irritate your child’s skin as it is to find ones that are wallet-friendly. That’s where Mama Bear Fragrance-Free Flushable Toddler Wipes come in.
The Amazon brand’s wipes cost just $12 for eight 42-count packs, and shoppers have recently made it the number one best-seller in its category. Customers comment that they love how the wipes (which are made from plant-based materials) are fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, and they say they are great for combatting messes that come from potty-training toddlers.
One reviewer even writes that they are “better than all of the previous store-bought wet wipes we've bought… These seem to be softer, a little bit bigger, and clean better.”
Because of their newfound popularity the wipes are shipping within one to three weeks right now. In the meantime, you can check out the Mama Bear Gentle Fragrance-Free Baby Wipes, which are well-reviewed by parents who say the wipes don’t irritate their babies’ sensitive skin. The wipes are infused with aloe and vitamin E, but note that they are not flushable.
You can shop both of the Mama Bear Wipes below, and check out the entire Mama Bear line on Amazon.
To buy! Mama Bear Fragrance-Free Flushable Toddler Wipes, $11.99 for a pack of eight; amazon.com
To buy! Mama Bear Gentle Fragrance-Free Wipes, $19.99 for a pack of eight; amazon.com