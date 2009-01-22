This mild form of frostbite makes skin red and tender. "Exposed skin, fingers, and toes are particularly susceptible," says Parents advisor Jody Alpert Levine, M.D., a pediatric dermatologist in New York City. "When your baby gets cold, it's a natural reaction for her body to send less blood to her extremities in order to keep her vital organs warm."

The Solution: Dress your baby in mittens and a hat or hood, and don't stay out too long. Extend the cover on your stroller to block the wind. If your baby's skin looks red, give her a lukewarm bath. Call your doctor if her skin color isn't normal in a couple hours.