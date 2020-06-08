The 25 Best Skin Care Products for Kids Right Now

Two years ago, Johnson’s took all the dyes and sulfates out of its beloved paraben- and phthalate-free Johnson’s Baby Shampoo but managed to keep that nostalgic scent. It still looks golden because the bottle is that color—the shampoo is now clear and still nonirritating.

Parent review: “My tweens still love Johnson’s Baby Shampoo. It leaves their hair shiny with a beautiful smell.”