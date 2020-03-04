Baby Skin Care

Your newborn's skin is so sensitive. Don't worry - rashes are common during baby's first year. Learn how to keep your baby's skin smooth and healthy. Also be sure to check out our sections on rashes, eczema, and sunburn.

Parents on Amazon Love These Flushable Wipes So Much, They Just Became Best-Sellers
Plus, they are way more affordable than the leading brand.
The 30 Best Skin Care Products for Kids Right Now
Little ones need and deserve the most gentle, effective products. We tried nearly 300 formulas for skin and hair with 55 families, including our very own kids. These won our trust and praise.
The Best Sunscreen for Babies in 2021
During warm summer days, it's important to shield your baby's delicate skin from the harsh sun. Check out our round-up of the best baby sunscreens on the market, including ones for babies with eczema and sensitive skin.
6 Unique and Natural Baby Skincare Brands We Love
If clean beauty is important to you and your baby, here are a few of the natural beauty brands to know.
What Does Contact Dermatitis Look Like on a Baby?
There are two types of contact dermatitis: irritant contact dermatitis and allergic contact dermatitis. Find out how to identify and treat both skin conditions and when you should call the doctor.
What is Vernix Caseosa?
Many newborns are covered in a white, cheesy substance called vernix caseosa. Learn more about the vernix definition and its benefits.
How to Protect Baby's Skin in the Summer
Protect your little one from summer's sun and heat with these must know tips and tot-friendly products.
Must-Know Baby Grooming Tips for Skin, Hair, and Nails
Your baby is stunning even when she has spit-up on her face, but a bit of grooming never hurt anyone. We'll show you how to pamper your little one from head to toe.
Best Cleansers for Baby
The Best Baby Moisturizers, According to Dermatologists
4 Foods That Cause Diaper Rash—And Others That Might Help
Top 7 Skin Irritants

5 Common Baby Skin Care Issues and What to Do About Them

Baby skin issues can be alarming. Learn about the most common skin conditions so you can know how to treat them.

Baby Skincare Basics All First-Time Parents Should Know
