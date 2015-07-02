Should I be worried that my newborn isn't crying?
Q: My baby is 10 days old and has not cried out at all. He whimpers and, every now and again, he'll make one "yelling" sound. He is extremely calm, even if I hold out from meeting his needs. He either falls back to sleep or grumbles until I feel bad. My mother says he needs to have a good cry so that his lungs will dry out completely. Is this true? Is my son normal?
A: Don't worry. When your baby was born, he already took his first big breath and got rid of most of the fluid in his lungs. At 10 days of life, his lungs are full of air and there shouldn't be any concerns about residual fluid. How lucky that you don't have a screaming baby!
Answered by Dr. Ari Brown
