Can You Knit or Crochet? These Babies Are in Need of Purple Caps
Are you up for this nationwide charitable challenge? If you need help getting started, download Martha’s Guide to Knitting—it’s the exclusive resource for knitters of all skill levels.
How to Prevent Shaken Baby Syndrome
Shaken baby syndrome is a leading cause of child abuse-related deaths in the United States. Take the proper steps to keep yourself calm and your baby safe.
The Tragedy of Shaken Baby Syndrome
It doesn't take more than four or five seconds to injure a tiny brain seriously, and as many as 1,400 babies die each year from this devastating form of child abuse. Skipper Lithco was one of them.
Is Tossing My Baby Up and Down Harmful?
Expert advice for a dad who wants to know if tossing his 4-month-old up and down is a bad idea.