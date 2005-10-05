What to Ask at the First Newborn Visit
10 questions for your child's pediatrician from Child's columnist Michel Cohen, M.D.
How will I know if my baby is getting enough breast milk/formula?
How often should I feed my baby?
How should I respond when my baby cries?
When should my baby be sleeping through the night? What can I do to help him/her?
What is the best way to bathe my baby and how often?
How should I trim my baby's nails?
When is it okay for me to take my baby's temperature, and how should I take it?
How will I know if my baby is getting sick?
Is there anything I need to do to care for my baby's umbilical cord?
How many layers are necessary to keep my baby warm?
