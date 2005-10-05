10 questions for your child's pediatrician from Child's columnist Michel Cohen, M.D.

What to Ask at the First Newborn Visit

How will I know if my baby is getting enough breast milk/formula?

How often should I feed my baby?

How should I respond when my baby cries?

When should my baby be sleeping through the night? What can I do to help him/her?

What is the best way to bathe my baby and how often?

How should I trim my baby's nails?

When is it okay for me to take my baby's temperature, and how should I take it?

How will I know if my baby is getting sick?

Is there anything I need to do to care for my baby's umbilical cord?