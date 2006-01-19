Recommended Newborn Screenings

Check out our complete guide to the tests all infants should receive before leaving the hospital.
January 19, 2006
Advertisement

The March of Dimes recommends screening all newborns for 29 treatable conditions, which are divided into the following five categories:

Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders

These conditions (in some cases) result from a lack of the enzymes needed to break down amino acids (the building blocks of protein) or deficiencies in the enzymes that help the body rid itself of the nitrogen incorporated in amino acid molecules:

Phenylketonuria

Maple Syrup Urine Disease

Homocystinuria

Citrullinemia

Argininosuccinic Academia

Tyrosinemia Type I

Organic Acid Metabolism Disorders

These inherited disorders result from the loss of activity of an enzyme involved in the breakdown of amino acids (the building blocks of proteins) and other substances.

Isovaleric Acidemia

Glutaric Acidemia Type I

Hydroxymethylglutaric Aciduria or HMG-CoAlyase

Multiple Carboxylase Deficiency

Methylmalonic Acidemia due to mutase deficiency

Methylmalonic Acidemia, cblA and cblB forms

3-Methylcrotonyl-CoA Carboxylase Deficiency

Propionic Acidemia

Beta-Ketothiolase Deficiency

Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders

Inherited defects of the enzymes needed to convert fat into energy trigger these conditions:

Medium-Chain acyl-CoA Dehydrogenase Deficiency

Very Long-Chain acyl-CoA Dehydrogenase Deficiency

Long-Chain 3-OH acyl-CoA Dehydrogenase Deficiency

Trifunctional Protein Deficiency

Carnitine Uptake Defect

Medium-Chain acyl-CoA Dehydrogenase Deficiency

Hemoglobinopathies

These conditions are inherited diseases of red blood cells:

Sickle Cell Anemia

Hb S/Beta-Thalassemia

Hb S/C Disease

Others

These are a mixed group of disorders that include some inherited diseases and some that are not genetic:

Congenital Hypothyroidism

Biotinidase Deficiency

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

Classical Galactosemia

Hearing Loss

Cystic Fibrosis

All content here, including advice from doctors and other health professionals, should be considered as opinion only. Always seek the direct advice of your own doctor in connection with any questions or issues you may have regarding your own health or the health of others.

Copyright ? 2006 Child.com

Child

© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com