All About Newborn Feeding

The cross-cradle position is great for newborns who need the most support.

How to do it: Get in a comfortable chair and securely hold your baby crosswise with the arm opposite from the breast you are nursing with. If nursing from your right breast, hold your baby with your left arm. Your forearm will support his body and your hand will support and steer his head. With your right hand you can support your breast by placing your thumb above your breast and your other fingers beneath.