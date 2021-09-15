5 Online CPR Classes to Help Prepare You for an Emergency

Best CPR Class for Extended Family Members: American Red Cross

The American Red Cross offers a two-and-a-half-hour Child and Baby First Aid/CPR/AED online class that is ideal for grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and anyone else who may be babysitting your child from time to time. This particular course features virtual simulations to create "real-world" emergency scenarios, which are designed to help participants make quick and thoughtful decisions. You'll need a PC or tablet with high-speed internet connection to complete the class (it's not compatible with Internet Explorer), and you can start and stop as you please.

The course has an average 4.5 stars out of 5, with one reviewer writing, "I wanted to update my knowledge and skills in emergency procedures, specifically for infants and children as I am about to become a grandparent... [This class] gave me opportunities to practice these skills using scenarios that really make you think."."

To buy: Child and Baby First Aid/CPR/AED class, $35; redcross.org