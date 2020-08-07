While vacations and trips to the beach are limited this summer, there’s a lot going on in the world of online shopping. Amazon's Big Summer Sale is currently running, and you can score major deals on must-have baby gear during BuyBuyBaby's Big Deal Baby Sale . From now until August 16, you’ll save big on items like strollers, kids' furniture, toys, and more.
We are always on the hunt for discounts on baby stuff because let's face it, babies need a lot! So we are happy to report parents can save on big-ticket items like the Graco Mode2Grow travel system for 50 percent off. Other discounts on popular strollers include the UPPAbaby VISTA V2 Stroller and the UPPAbaby G-Lite and G-Luxe Strollers for 25 and 20 percent off, respectively.
If you're getting ready to welcome a new baby and decorating a nursery, Westfield Nursery Furniture Collection is 20 percent off, including must-have items like the 4-in1 Convertible Crib . You can also stock up on Halo Sleepsacks and Ubbi Diaper Pails for 20 percent off.
Moms can also stock up on essentials like the Willow Wearable Double Electric Breast Pump and The Honest Company skincare products .
And if that wasn't enough, BuyBuyBaby is also offering gift cards with purchase. Receive a $10 gift card with a $50 Boppy purchase, $20 gift card with any Baby Bjorn Carrier or Travel Crib purchase, or a $25 gift card for every $100 Purchase on select Ergobaby carriers and wraps.
Shop the best deals at BuyBuyBaby's Big Deal Baby Sale below.
Graco Mode2Grow TS Marina, $189.99 (was $379.99)
Baby Jogger City Tour Lux Stroller, $191.99 (was $319.99)
DockATot Deluxe, $148.74 (was $174.90)
UPPAbaby VISTA V2 Stroller, $727.49 (was $969.99)
UPPAbaby G-Lite Strollers, $143.99 (was $179.99)
Ubbi Diaper Pail, $55.99 (was $69.99)
Willow Generation 3 Wearable Double Electric Breast Pump, $449.99 (was $499.99)
Owlet Cam WiFi Baby Monitor, $119 (was $149)