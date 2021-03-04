The 14 Best-Reviewed Sleep Sacks for Babies and Toddlers on Amazon

If your little one sleeps comfortably with their arms up by their face, check out this version thousands of shoppers rave about. The Love to Dream sleep sack is basically a hybrid of a sleep sack and a swaddle, covering their arms minus the restriction to their sides. The unique design ultimately helps light sleepers stay asleep because it allows them to self-soothe, whether they like to touch their face or bring their hands to their mouth. It’s so safe and effective that one NICU nurse says she wraps her own children in them. Each style is made out of cotton, comes in a handful of color options, and is available in three different sizes.

To buy: $30; amazon.com