The 14 Best-Reviewed Sleep Sacks for Babies and Toddlers on Amazon

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, infants should sleep on a firm mattress with just a fitted sheet, wear an appropriate outfit for the room's temperature, and sleep without additional objects (including blankets, pillows, and toys). The key takeaways are to avoid overheating and keep the crib free of sleeping hazards, which leads us into our top clothing recommendation: sleep sacks.
Think of sleep sacks as a wearable blanket but better. From fuss-free zippers to a cozy yet breathable fit, the blanket replacement is even recommended by Mayo Clinic. There are different sizes for almost every baby's length and weight, plus a variety of fabrics to suit their sensitive skin. What's more, you can choose from traditional arms-out sleep sacks, ones that double as swaddles, and toddler-friendly versions with feet openings.
To guide you to the best sleep sacks on the market, we combed through pages of reviews from real parents and researched the best-sellers from trustworthy brands. Then, we narrowed down our favorite picks into 14 categories so you can easily select the right one for your baby's needs.
Since Amazon carries so many top baby brands (Halo, Burt's Bees Baby, and Baby Deedee to name a few), all of the sleep sacks our list are available on its site. Burt's Bees Baby's wearable blanket is the best-seller, amassing over 10,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. However, the real star of the show is the number one choice of hospital nurseries: the Halo 100% cotton sleep sack.
As the holy grail of sleep sacks, Halo’s wearable blanket goes beyond expectations without breaking the bank. The under-$25 sleep sack is made of 100 percent cotton, so it’s gentle on delicate skin, and has an inverted zipper that closes from the bottom for seamless changing. Available in sizes small, medium, and large, it’s designed to leave enough room for leg movement but secure enough to stay on. “Use the weight and height guide to help for sizing, it is accurate,” one reviewer said. On chilly nights, you can add a long sleeve underneath the sleeveless design.
If your little one sleeps comfortably with their arms up by their face, check out this version thousands of shoppers rave about. The Love to Dream sleep sack is basically a hybrid of a sleep sack and a swaddle, covering their arms minus the restriction to their sides. The unique design ultimately helps light sleepers stay asleep because it allows them to self-soothe, whether they like to touch their face or bring their hands to their mouth. It’s so safe and effective that one NICU nurse says she wraps her own children in them. Each style is made out of cotton, comes in a handful of color options, and is available in three different sizes.
This Tealbee Dreamsuit is an excellent choice for youngsters 12 months up to three years old thanks to its movement-friendly design. The open-foot sleep sack is made with two layers of bamboo cotton and lightly padded with polyester filling for extra comfort. There are two size options—12M-2T and 2T-3T—and different playful prints available, including alphabet and stripes. Shoppers say it holds up after many washes, feels extremely soft, and helps prevent accidental trips.
Designed by a mother of four and a pediatric physical therapist, Baby Merlin’s Magic Sleepsuit is a comfortable sleepwear option for little ones ready to exit the swaddle stage. Plus, well over 8,000 reviewers are convinced it’s quite literally “magical.” The patented sleepsuit offers more security than other sleep sacks because of its snug fit throughout the arms, tummy, and legs. It’s important to note that it’s only suitable for babies who sleep strictly on their backs.
During warmer temperatures, consider this breathable sleep sack set made from delicate cotton. Its lightweight fabric ensures your baby stays cool and comfortable while snoozing in summertime heat, plus it’s great for travel naps when the temperature isn’t always easy to control. The set includes two wearable blankets, letting you keep one at home and the other in a diaper bag for on-the-go use. Choose from sizes ranging from small to X-large and a variety of colors and patterns. Thousands of parents give it a perfect rating because of its two-way zipper and affordable price.
Just one look at this cuddly sleep sack, and you’ll know exactly why it’s earned a near-perfect rating from shoppers. The machine-washable wearable blanket is made of faux shearling with a cotton lining for an ultra-cozy feel. Featuring parent-loved shoulder straps and a zipper, it’s a breeze to put on for afternoon naps and bedtime. Plus, it’s available in six fuzzy colors and three different sizes for newborns up to 3-year-olds. Parents say it keeps their little one comfortably warm on chilly nights and is also great for outdoor walks in cold weather.
Another popular style from the brand Halo, this sleep sack is a great way to prevent startle reflex thanks to its swaddling wings. When your baby is ready to transition to an arms-out sleep sack, simply tuck the wings under their arms and around their waist. It’s made entirely of cotton, has an inverted zipper, and comes in a variety of colors. Many shoppers say it has helped their baby sleep better, and one mom claims, “[It’s] hands down the best purchase that I made for my baby.”
Don’t let the word “weighted” alarm you—Nested Bean’s wearable blanket is called “The Zen Sack” for a reason. It has gently weighted padding on the chest to mimic the soothing touch of your hand. The best part? Once your little one can roll over to their tummy on their own, the sleep sack can be reversed so that the weighted side is on their back. It comes in several adorable prints and sizes ranging from newborn to 2T. Parents praise the fact that it helps their baby fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.
As the best-seller in its category, Burt’s Bees Baby organic cotton sleep sack is a win-win for delicate skin and the environment. Its breathable material is also a smart choice for baby’s with sensitive skin or those who live in warmer climates. You can choose from a wide variety of pastel-colored prints and sizes small through large. With nearly 11,000 five-star ratings, the sleep sack is a fan favorite because of its soft material and durability after many trips through the wash.
Two sleep sacks for less than $20? We’re not complaining! This cozy set includes two microfleece wearable blankets with long sleeves. The material provides warmth without heaviness, which makes it suitable for any time of the year. There are size options for newborns up to 9-month-olds and most reviewers say they fit true to size.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this sleep sack set because of its wallet-friendly price, quality cotton material, and lightweight-yet-full coverage design. The long sleeves are great so you can forgo an extra layer, and the zipper cover makes the sleep sack very safe. The hardest part will be choosing from the wide selection of prints and colors.
Like other options on our list, this sleep sack is suitable for warmer months. It has two layers of cotton muslin that helps create nice airflow and eliminate overheating. It has a zipper for easy pre-bedtime diaper changes and a sleeveless silhouette for optional layering. You can shop sizes 0-36 months and colors and prints, including animals, stars, and flowers.
Sure, it’s on the pricier side, but this sleep sack is made with luxurious Australian Merino wool and organic cotton that helps regulate your baby’s body temperature. What’s more, the sleep sack is machine washable and naturally fire resistant. Shoppers rave about the two-way zipper that allows you to change diapers whichever way is most convenient for you.
Once your toddler can stand and walk with ease, it’s a good idea to switch from a closed-foot sleep sack to an open-foot design. This version by Halo is made with plush microfleece that gives them plenty of comfort without too much warmth. Parents praise the fact that their toddlers can wear it to bed, and then can continue to wear it while cruising around in the morning or after naptime.
