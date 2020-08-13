Change your baby’s diaper without lugging around your entire snack-and-toy-filled diaper bag by using a streamlined diaper clutch. Some minimalist parents go out of the house with only one of these little toolkits, carrying diapers and wipes but not a whole lot else, since the clutch itself often unfolds to become the changing mat. Other parents use one of these to supplement the big bag, knowing they can leave the biggie in the bottom of the stroller and pop into a restroom with the clutch. Whatever you choose, these help you be a quick-change artist.
The inside of each Sprout Changing Mat by Herschel reads “the future is yours.” Plus, it comes with a refillable wipes case and a strap for hanging it from the stroller. Love the choice of neutral colors or happy patterns, and the fact that it is Herschel, a brand that doesn’t scream “baby.” Not that there’s anything wrong with a diaper clutch being babyish, but sometimes it’s nice to feel like you’re carrying a brand you used before!
To buy: $30; zappos.com
Wear the JJ Cole Changing Clutch as a wristlet as you make a pit stop, it couldn’t be lighter or easier and keeps your hands free to carry your baby. Afterward hang it from the stroller or tuck it back into your larger bag.
To buy: $23; buybuybaby.com
A steady favorite (Tamron Hall has given it a shoutout!), the Skip Hop Pronto Signature Changing Station has an extra zippered pocket and two handles to give you different ways to attach it to your stroller, purse, or regular bag.
To buy: $30; amazon.com
Wear the TWELVElittle Diaper Clutch 2.0 as a lil crossbody bag or carry it as a clutch. The quilted cutie is designed with a flair for fashion and an eye for design, and as small as it appears, it fits a lot inside. For this one, the changing mat is a separate pull-out mat.
To buy: $75; amazon.com
The simple Munchkin Designer Diaper Change Kit is the most compact and easiest to slip in any other bag you’re carrying. It holds wipes, a cream, and four diapers at a time, just the right amount for a day’s outing—and it’s less than $15.
To buy: $12.79; target.com