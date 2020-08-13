Change your baby’s diaper without lugging around your entire snack-and-toy-filled diaper bag by using a streamlined diaper clutch. Some minimalist parents go out of the house with only one of these little toolkits, carrying diapers and wipes but not a whole lot else, since the clutch itself often unfolds to become the changing mat. Other parents use one of these to supplement the big bag, knowing they can leave the biggie in the bottom of the stroller and pop into a restroom with the clutch. Whatever you choose, these help you be a quick-change artist.