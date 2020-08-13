5 Quick-Change Diaper Clutches to Make Any Outing With Baby Easier

Diaper bag clutches not only streamline diaper changes, but they're stylish too.
By Jessica Hartshorn
August 13, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
  • Cheers You On:
    Herschel Supply Co. Kids Sprout Change Mat
    $30
    SHOP IT
    zappos.com
  • Keeps Things Light:
    JJ Cole Changing Clutch in Stone Arbor
    $23
    SHOP IT
    buybuybaby.com
  • Tags Along:
    Skip Hop Portable Baby Changing Pad
    $30
    SHOP IT
    amazon.com
  • Effortlessly Cool:
    TWELVElittle Diaper Clutch 2.0
    $75
    SHOP IT
    amazon.com
  • We Love a Bargain:
    Munchkin Designer Diaper Change Kit
    $12.79
    SHOP IT
    target.com

Change your baby’s diaper without lugging around your entire snack-and-toy-filled diaper bag by using a streamlined diaper clutch. Some minimalist parents go out of the house with only one of these little toolkits, carrying diapers and wipes but not a whole lot else, since the clutch itself often unfolds to become the changing mat. Other parents use one of these to supplement the big bag, knowing they can leave the biggie in the bottom of the stroller and pop into a restroom with the clutch. Whatever you choose, these help you be a quick-change artist.

Zappos

The inside of each Sprout Changing Mat by Herschel reads “the future is yours.” Plus, it comes with a refillable wipes case and a strap for hanging it from the stroller. Love the choice of neutral colors or happy patterns, and the fact that it is Herschel, a brand that doesn’t scream “baby.” Not that there’s anything wrong with a diaper clutch being babyish, but sometimes it’s nice to feel like you’re carrying a brand you used before! 

To buy: $30; zappos.com

Buy Buy Baby

Wear the JJ Cole Changing Clutch as a wristlet as you make a pit stop, it couldn’t be lighter or easier and keeps your hands free to carry your baby. Afterward hang it from the stroller or tuck it back into your larger bag.

To buy: $23; buybuybaby.com

Amazon

A steady favorite (Tamron Hall has given it a shoutout!), the Skip Hop Pronto Signature Changing Station has an extra zippered pocket and two handles to give you different ways to attach it to your stroller, purse, or regular bag. 

To buy: $30; amazon.com

Amazon

Wear the TWELVElittle Diaper Clutch 2.0 as a lil crossbody bag or carry it as a clutch. The quilted cutie is designed with a flair for fashion and an eye for design, and as small as it appears, it fits a lot inside. For this one, the changing mat is a separate pull-out mat. 

To buy: $75; amazon.com

Target

The simple Munchkin Designer Diaper Change Kit is the most compact and easiest to slip in any other bag you’re carrying. It holds wipes, a cream, and four diapers at a time, just the right amount for a day’s outing—and it’s less than $15. 

To buy: $12.79; target.com

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com