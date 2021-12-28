The Best Burp Cloths for Cleaning Up Everything Parenthood Throws Your Way, According to Editors and Customers
If you're a first-time parent, you very quickly learn that babies are messy—really messy. Having a way to sop up everything that a baby will throw your way is essential, which is why having an arsenal of burp cloths on hand is something you'll want to consider even before your little one makes their debut. Having functional, absorbent rags is a must, but also sometimes you just need a fun pattern to lift your spirits and remind you of a time when you weren't dealing with drool, spit up, and other bodily fluids at all hours of the day.
How Many Burp Cloths Do I Need?
When it comes to burp cloths, there is no such thing as too many. If your baby spits up a lot, you might go through three to five burp cloths a day. Even if you don't have the messiest baby, having plenty of burp cloths stashed around the house comes in handy with everything from bottle mishaps to leaky nipples, and it prevents you from doing even more laundry than you'll already be doing. Be prepared with at least five burp cloths in your stash and take from there. You'll most likely end up buying or being gifted more, but at least you will have enough to get started and decide what exact kinds you like.
What's the Best Fabric For Burp Cloths?
Burp cloths come in a variety of fabrics, with cotton varieties being the most popular because of their softness and absorbency. In the cotton family, you still have a variety of options. There is flannel, which tends to be quite absorbent but a little stiff. Muslin, which is loosely woven layers of cotton, is known for both its absorbency and incredible softness, making it a popular choice for wiping babies' sensitive skin. Plain cotton works well, too, but you will want to make sure that the burp cloth has multiple layers so that the mess doesn't go straight through the cloth. Organic cotton is another popular choice among parents for the additional peace of mind you get knowing that no harmful chemicals or pesticides are going to be rubbing up against your little one. There are also burp cloths on the market that are made from jersey and fleece. Whatever fabrics you choose, they should be able to withstand frequent washes with hot water, as your burp cloths will get some serious mileage on them!
Still trying to decide on the best burp cloths to stock in your nursery or to give as a gift to an expecting parent? We've done the work of rounding up the best burp cloths out there, with options from popular baby brands like Aden and Anais, Copper Pearl, and Kissy Kissy. Whether you are looking for an affordable pick or something more splurge-worthy, neutral toned or bright colored, you'll be sure to find the perfect burp cloth on the list below.
Best Rated: Syrnrroe Muslin Burp Cloths
Over 14,000 five-star Amazon ratings back these workhorse burp cloths, which check multiple boxes including unisex style, affordability, soft muslin fabric, and large, multi-purpose sizing. Reviewers do note that these cloths shrink a bit in the wash, but "they soak up spit ups instantly and are amazingly soft."
To buy: Syrnrroe Muslin Burp Cloths (4-pack), $7.99 (originally $9.99); amazom.com.
Best Organic: Burt's Bees Baby Organic Cotton Burp Cloths
When it comes to your baby's sensitive skin, nothing but the cleanest, purest fabrics will do. You'll rest easy knowing you're wiping up your daily messes with this five-pack of organic cotton burp rags with the Burt's Bees classic bee patch for a special added touch. According to one reviewer, "They are truly the perfect size for everything—nursing, bottle feeding, blotting up spills. I keep washing them and realize that I need to buy more because five isn't enough."
To buy: Burt's Bees Baby 5-Pack Organic Cotton Burp Cloths, $24.99; buybuybaby.com.
Best Cotton: Hudson Baby Unisex Cotton Burp Cloths
If you're looking for a 100 percent cotton burp cloth that will brighten your day, this set of five from Hudson Baby is right up your alley. Choose from sunny, unisex patterns like Citrus Orange or gender-, holiday-, or activity-specific prints. According to reviewers, the absorbent cotton flannel works equally well for babies who are polite and tidy, as well as those with full-on reflux episodes. Reviewers also note that the cloths hold up well to almost-daily washes.
To buy: Hudson Baby Unisex Cotton Burp Cloths, $17.99; amazon.com.
Best Muslin: Green Sprouts Muslin Burp Cloths
Four layers of organic cotton muslin make these burp rags plush and absorbent, which is why they are a top pick among Parents magazine editors. "The spit-up doesn't run right down the material like it does with some of the other kinds," reported one customer. The hourglass shape drapes over the shoulder perfectly, preventing slippage and avoiding bulky extra fabric bunching up around your neck. The set of three comes in a wide variety of colors, so you can find a style that fits with your nursery decor or your outfit.
To buy: Green Sprouts Muslin Burp Cloths, $24.99 (originally $26.99); amazon.com.
Best Burp Cloths for Girls: KeaBabies 5-Pack Organic Burp Cloths
These extra-large, three-layered organic cotton burp rags in shades of pink (or blue, black-and-white, and several other design options) are a great accessory to complete a nursery. As one reviewer said: "Having five kids I've tried a lot of different burp cloths on the market, and these are my top two favorite. They are soft, thick, and absorbent, and I love the patterns. The size is also perfect. Highly recommend."
To buy: KeaBabies 5-Pack Organic Burp Cloths in Pink Dreams, $21.96; amazon.com.
Best Burp Cloths for Boys: Copper Pearl Baby Burp Cloths
Your baby boy will be ready to roll in this car-themed burp cloth set from beloved baby brand Copper Pearl. The patterns are designed to pair perfectly with the brand's popular bandana bibs, so you can be as matchy as you want to be, or mix and match. The 100 percent cotton outer layers sandwich a fleece middle layer, making these burp cloths as absorbent as they are cute.
To buy: Copper Pearl Baby Burp Cloth 3-Pack Gift Set in Diesel, $21.95; amazon.com.
Best Soft: Gerber Birdseye 3-Ply Prefold Cloth Diapers
"As plain as these are, they were my personal favorite," says Parents magazine editor Jessica Hartshorn. "They are thick and wash well. They are technically cloth diapers, but everyone uses them as burp cloths." At 10 to a pack, you can easily stock up and stash the Gerber cloths around the house, car, and in your diaper bag to be prepared for any mess.
To buy: Gerber Birdseye 3-Ply Prefold Cloth Diapers, $13.99 (originally $14.99); amazon.com.
Best Wearable: Aden and Anais Burp Bib
If you have a baby who spits up more than occasionally, having a burp cloth that you can attach to them can be extremely helpful in keeping clothes clean and messes contained. These 100 percent cotton wearable bibs from Aden and Anais differ from a regular bib in their large size and ability to drape over the baby's whole upper body, catching any drool or fluids on their way down. The two-pack comes in 27 different patterns and colors, so grab a few to coordinate with a variety of outfits!
To buy: Aden and Anais Burp Bib, $23.95; amazon.com.
Best Splurge: Lewis Burp Cloths
Every once in a while, it can be nice to indulge in a fancy burp cloth to stash in your diaper bag so you can feel extra classy when having to wipe up your baby's drool in a public setting. Whether for a gift or for yourself, this set of two organic cotton cloths printed with the subtle wildflower Goldenrod (Lewis was founded by an illustrator, so you know these are gorgeous) are a timeless baby staple that you will be happy to see lying around the house.
To buy: Lewis Set of 2 Burp cloths, Mauve Goldenrod, $24; maisonette.com.
Best Affordable: Yoofoss Muslin Burp Cloths
At under $1.60 a pop, you can't beat the price of these soft muslin burp cloths. If you're stocking your nursery in advance of a baby coming or suddenly finding yourself dealing with a case of reflux that requires endless amounts of cleanup, these extra-absorbent cloths will help with all the messes coming your way. They're also a bit bigger than average, so they can serve as a bath towel or changing pad cover in a pinch.
To buy: Yoofoss Muslin Burp Cloths 10-Pack, $15.95; amazon.com.
Best Gift Burp Cloths: Kissy Kissy Three-Piece Dotted Burp Cloth Set
If you're looking for the perfect baby shower gift, this high-end set of three super-soft pima cotton burp cloths will be sure to please even the pickiest mom-to-be. The set comes in both pink and blue, and has a super-absorbent terry-cloth backing. Function and style? There's no better gift than that.
To buy: Kissy Kissy Three-Piece Dotted Burp Cloth Set, $35; maisonette.com.
Best Personalized Burp Cloths: Woodland Adventure Fox Burp Cloths
There is something so special about a burp cloth (or anything, really) with your little one's name on it. This adorable set of burp cloths features one cloth with a fox graphic and name of your choosing, and another cloth with the name and animal graphic mingled. Not into foxes? The set also comes in bear, deer, raccoon, and owl prints, so you can select the animal that fits your vibe.
To buy: Woodland Adventure Fox Burp Cloths (Set of 2), $21.99; buybuybaby.com.