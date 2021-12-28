The Best Burp Cloths for Cleaning Up Everything Parenthood Throws Your Way, According to Editors and Customers

Burp cloths come in a variety of fabrics, with cotton varieties being the most popular because of their softness and absorbency. In the cotton family, you still have a variety of options. There is flannel, which tends to be quite absorbent but a little stiff. Muslin, which is loosely woven layers of cotton, is known for both its absorbency and incredible softness, making it a popular choice for wiping babies' sensitive skin. Plain cotton works well, too, but you will want to make sure that the burp cloth has multiple layers so that the mess doesn't go straight through the cloth. Organic cotton is another popular choice among parents for the additional peace of mind you get knowing that no harmful chemicals or pesticides are going to be rubbing up against your little one. There are also burp cloths on the market that are made from jersey and fleece. Whatever fabrics you choose, they should be able to withstand frequent washes with hot water, as your burp cloths will get some serious mileage on them!