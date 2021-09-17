The Best Baby Swings for Newborns and Infants
Here's your guide to choosing a baby swing for your little one, including five options that give infants the perfect place to hang out comfortably and securely.
Keeping little ones entertained and occupied is a full-time job. But since you can't bounce and cuddle your baby forever—as much as we know you'd love to—a swing is the next best thing. Read on to learn about important buying considerations for a baby swing. We also share five top-rated picks on the market today.
Finding the Best Baby Swing
Given the large number of baby swings available, parents can easily find one that matches their needs, whether it's a high-tech swing with lots of features, a compact swing for easy portability, or a budget-friendly option that gets the job done. You should consider height and weight limits when choosing a swing; you'll probably want one that grows with your baby.
It's also important to make sure your swing follows the latest safety standards, like having a stable base and shoulder straps. That's because many accidents and recalls have happened over the years. Consider registering your swing so you get notified if it gets recalled. And always supervise your baby when they're using the swing.
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) notes that baby swings aren't intended for sleeping, and infants should always be put to sleep on their back to prevent sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). "Parents also should limit the amount of waking time that their baby spends in a seat such as an infant swing, bouncy seat, car seat or carrier to prevent thre baby's still-soft head from becoming flat as a result of being in the same position for too long," says the AAP, adding that tummy time is important for development. Finally, the organization advises that infants younger than 4 months old "be seated in the most reclined swing position to avoid slumping over and suffocating."
The Best Baby Swings for Infants
If you're in the market for a new baby swing, consider these five top-rated options.
Graco Glider LX Gliding Swing
With motions that resembles a nursery glider, this compact baby swing has plenty of impressive features—including removable head and body supports, adjustable recline, six gliding speeds, a five-point harness, two-speed vibration, an overhead toy bar, and music (10 melodies and five nature sounds). Bonus: you can either use batteries or plug it into the wall, which gives parents plenty of versatility.
Fisher-Price Sweet Snugapuppy Dreams Cradle 'n Swing
No matter how your little one likes to swing, this one aims to please the most finicky baby. Gentle motion rocks tots from side to side or head to toe, while a trio of playful pups dance and sway overhead for extra amusement. You'll also love the soft machine-washable seat pad and six swinging speeds.
4Moms MamaRoo 4 Infant Seat
Take a walk—or rather a ride—on the wild side in this luxury swing. With five motions and five speeds, parents can customize the movements to their baby's liking. And if your little one isn't soothed by any of the four built-in sounds, you can play their favorite tunes by connecting to any MP3 device.
Munchkin Bluetooth Enabled Lightweight Baby Swing
Designed to mimic a parent's swaying motion, this swing features five speeds that work via remote control, and a Bluetooth-enabled functionality lets you play lullabies off your phone. At less than 9 pounds, this is one of the best portable baby swings you can take to Grandma's.
Graco Duet Soothe Swing & Rocker
With 15 songs and sounds, 18 soothing motion options, and two vibration speeds, this functional baby swing is incredibly versatile. Three overhead toys also add hours of enjoyment. And perhaps the best part: the seat can be removed and used as a rocker.
