The Best Baby Swings for Newborns and Infants

Here's your guide to choosing a baby swing for your little one, including five options that give infants the perfect place to hang out comfortably and securely.

Keeping little ones entertained and occupied is a full-time job. But since you can't bounce and cuddle your baby forever—as much as we know you'd love to—a swing is the next best thing. Read on to learn about important buying considerations for a baby swing. We also share five top-rated picks on the market today.

Finding the Best Baby Swing

Given the large number of baby swings available, parents can easily find one that matches their needs, whether it's a high-tech swing with lots of features, a compact swing for easy portability, or a budget-friendly option that gets the job done. You should consider height and weight limits when choosing a swing; you'll probably want one that grows with your baby.

It's also important to make sure your swing follows the latest safety standards, like having a stable base and shoulder straps. That's because many accidents and recalls have happened over the years. Consider registering your swing so you get notified if it gets recalled. And always supervise your baby when they're using the swing.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) notes that baby swings aren't intended for sleeping, and infants should always be put to sleep on their back to prevent sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). "Parents also should limit the amount of waking time that their baby spends in a seat such as an infant swing, bouncy seat, car seat or carrier to prevent thre baby's still-soft head from becoming flat as a result of being in the same position for too long," says the AAP, adding that tummy time is important for development. Finally, the organization advises that infants younger than 4 months old "be seated in the most reclined swing position to avoid slumping over and suffocating."

The Best Baby Swings for Infants

If you're in the market for a new baby swing, consider these five top-rated options.