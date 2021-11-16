These Baby Bottle Warmers Make Feedings So Much Easier and Faster

Best Overall: Dr.Brown's Deluxe Bottle Warmer

Dr. Brown's has developed a loyal following among new parents and for good reason. The Deluxe Baby Bottle Warmer has everything you need and nothing you don't. It has an easy-to-read LCD display, a no-nonsense one-touch start, easy button controls, and an automatic shutoff, so you don't overheat that precious milk. The unit has both audio and visual notifications to let you know when warming is complete, and best of all, it holds enough water to heat multiple bottles before refilling.

Here's one example of its more than 1,600 five-star reviews: "Perfect warmer! We bought this nine months ago, and we use it [six to seven times] a day, and it's still going strong! ... I like that it stays on the previous time used, so when I used it again, I only had to pop the bottle in and hit the play button!"

To buy: Dr Brown's Deluxe Bottle Warmer, $25.99 (originally $44.99); amazon.com.