These Baby Bottle Warmers Make Feedings So Much Easier and Faster
Every family's needs are different, and everyone chooses different baby gear, whether they're a first-time parent or they're expecting their sixth. One person's must-have is another's nice-to-have—and when it comes to baby bottle warmers, it may not even be the parent who gets to make that decision. Some little ones just have a way of expressing their dietary preferences from the start.
If you've just begun to consider baby bottle warmers, you might be surprised by how many options there are for this relatively new invention. That's why we're here to narrow down the choices and help you choose the gadget to get your baby's milk or formula to exactly the right temperature ASAP.
Do I need a baby bottle warmer?
Whether you choose to warm your baby's bottles (or give them bottles at all) is a completely personal decision. There is no best way. Some families go for the old warm-water soak to get bottles up to temp, while others give room temperature or cold bottles.
If your baby is breastfed and is used to having warm milk straight from the source, you might consider investing in a bottle warmer to get their meals ready faster and easier than the old-fashioned methods. However, if your baby has never had warm milk or formula and is perfectly content having room temp or cool meals, then you can probably skip it.
The best baby bottle warmers:
- Best Overall: Dr. Brown's Deluxe Bottle Warmer
- Runner-up: Tommee Tippee Easi-Warm Bottle & Food Warmer
- Best Affordable: The First Years 2-in-1 Simple Serve Bottle Warmer
- Best for Travel: Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Travel Bottle and Food Warmer
- Best for Breastmilk: Baby Brezza Safe + Smart Bottle Warmer
- Fastest: Philips Avent Fast Baby Bottle Warmer With Automatic Temperature Control
- Best for Multiples: Grownsy 6-in-1 Bottle Warmer
- Best With Remote: The First Years Remote Control Bottle Warmer and Chiller
How we chose our bottle warmers
To make sure we're giving you the best possible advice, we pored over customer reviews at major retailers, adding the wisdom of the crowd to our own experiences. We included nothing with less than an average four-star review and made sure to search for the features parents need most.
Related Items
Best Overall: Dr.Brown's Deluxe Bottle Warmer
Dr. Brown's has developed a loyal following among new parents and for good reason. The Deluxe Baby Bottle Warmer has everything you need and nothing you don't. It has an easy-to-read LCD display, a no-nonsense one-touch start, easy button controls, and an automatic shutoff, so you don't overheat that precious milk. The unit has both audio and visual notifications to let you know when warming is complete, and best of all, it holds enough water to heat multiple bottles before refilling.
Here's one example of its more than 1,600 five-star reviews: "Perfect warmer! We bought this nine months ago, and we use it [six to seven times] a day, and it's still going strong! ... I like that it stays on the previous time used, so when I used it again, I only had to pop the bottle in and hit the play button!"
To buy: Dr Brown's Deluxe Bottle Warmer, $25.99 (originally $44.99); amazon.com.
Runner-Up: Tommee Tippee Easi-Warm Bottle & Food Warmer
The Easi-Warm is a definite contender for the top spot on our list. It's an affordable and versatile workhorse of a bottle warmer, capable of warming formula, baby food, and breast milk to body temperature. It fits most bottles and baby food containers and even has a "keep warm" setting.
"It warms to the exact right temperature, and I never have to worry about it being too hot for my baby," one parent raved. "Some people may think that the three to four minutes it takes to warm the bottle isn't worth it, but if you time it right with your baby's feeding cues, it's perfect. I also don't worry about it destroying the nutrients in my breast milk by fast or overheating."
To buy: Tommee Tippee Easi-Warm Bottle & Food Warmer, $24.19 (originally $34.49); amazon.com.
Best Affordable: The First Years 2-in-1 Simple Serve Bottle Warmer
The First Years 2-in-1 Simple Serve Bottle Warmer is perfect for those who want a warmer but don't want to blow their baby gear budget on one item. Simple and straightforward, this no-frills model warms formula, breast milk, and baby food, and it can sanitize multiple pacifiers in one go. You can prefill the unit before bed to save yourself some middle-of-the-night trouble!
"This thing has been a lifesaver," wrote one customer. "We used it every single day for every bottle for 10 months straight and haven't had any issues. … I like the convenient vials on the side that allow you to measure the needed water ahead of time. [It] makes overnight feeding much easier."
To buy: The First Years 2-in-1 Simple Serve Bottle Warmer, $15.98 (originally $19.99); amazon.com.
Best for Travel: Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Portable Travel Baby Bottle Warmer
Traveling with babies can be a fraught experience. So much gear! This portable warmer is the perfect addition to your travel diaper bag, and it won't take up much of that vital real estate. The insulated stainless steel design keeps water warm for bottle heating on the go. It should be useful to take along on hikes, camping, long drives, or anywhere electricity might be hard to come by.
"We love this warmer and use it almost every single time we leave the house!!!" wrote one very enthusiastic reviewer. "The water stays hot for hours! The longest we have gone is about [six to eight] hours, and each time, it is still piping hot and steaming when I pour it, and it heats my daughter's bottle up easily in just a few minutes! I purchased this because we are going on vacation at the end of April and I had been trying to think of ways to heat her bottle in the airport without having to take it into the restroom (YUCK) to heat under a hot water faucet. After some research, I found this to be a great option since it's easy to go into a Starbucks or any restaurant in the airport and ask for boiling water for the [bottle warmer]."
To buy: Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Portable Travel Baby Bottle Warmer, $17.97 (originally $19.99); amazon.com.
Best for Breastmilk: Baby Brezza Safe + Smart Bottle Warmer
If you pump for your baby this bottle warmer will be particularly helpful. The innovative unit's "steady heating" setting safely heats breast milk to body temperature without the risk of overheating and destroying vital nutrients. For formula and baby food, choose "quick heating" for steam warming that will have your baby fed in a jiff. You can also operate the unit right from an app on your phone!
"With my first daughter, I nursed for over a year, but she also was offered bottles on occasion," one happy customer wrote. "During that time, we went through over three bottle warmers because none had all the features I was looking for until I found the Baby Brezza! It's easy to use; you simply input the starting temperature (room, refrigerator/cold, or frozen) and the ounces of the bottle, and it automatically warms it to the perfect temperature and shuts off when complete. Other warmers require you to input how long you want to heat a bottle for. (How was I supposed to know how long a 4 oz. bottle would take to warm?) I also wasted so much time from previous bottles overheating the milk without the automatic shut off feature the Baby Brezza has. I love that it fits almost every bottle type and every pouch type! Highly recommend!"
To buy: Baby Brezza Safe + Smart Bottle Warmer, $79.99; babylist.com.
Fastest: Philips Avent Fast Baby Bottle Warmer With Automatic Temperature Control
When you're up for the third time in one night, you just want your bottle warm and ready as quickly as possible. This easy-to-use bottle warmer can heat 4 ounces of formula in three minutes flat, meaning you can get back to bed that much sooner. It also has handy defrost settings for thawing breast milk and baby food.
"Yeah, you can use warm water from a sink or use a stove, but sometimes when you have a baby around, you just need to give yourself a break and get the thing that you don't necessarily need but will make your life better," one customer explained. "I stick a bottle in from the fridge, and a few minutes later, I have warm milk for the little one. Sometimes I even use it with formula, because why not? Don't ask yourself if you really need it; just get it and thank yourself in the middle of the night that you have your hands free for baby, instead of one hand messing with a bottle.
To buy: Philips Avent Fast Baby Bottle Warmer With Automatic Temperature Control, $49.95; amazon.com.
Best for Multiples: Grownsy 6-in-1 Bottle Warmer
The only thing worse than one crying hungry baby in the middle of the night is two (or more!) crying hungry babies in the middle of the night. If that's your life, the Grownsy 6-in-1 Bottle Warmer may help. The time-saving model warms up two bottles at a time and features fast warming, steam, food heating, normal warming, fast defrosting,and constant defrosting, so your bottle will be ready when your baby is.
One parent of twins has been very happy with the Grownsy's convenience. "Fast heating setting is excellent for heating things from fridge or even freezer to feeding temps," they wrote. "On top of that, it does it all fairly quickly!! I personally love the keep warm setting, which will let me pre-make a bottle in advance, and keep it at feeding temp until the babies are ready."
To buy: Grownsy 6-in-1 Bottle Warmer, $33.99 (originally $39.99); amazon.com.
Best With Remote: The First Years Remote Control Bottle Warmer and Chiller
walmart.comThis device is both a bottle chiller and a bottle warmer, eliminating at least one step from your feeding process, which is especially convenient for night feedings. Just place the bottle in the unit before bed, and the included ice packs will keep it nice and cold for up to eight hours. When baby wakes up hungry, just grab the remote and set it to warm, all from the comfort of your bed!
"Super convenient," one reviewer said of this combo. "It also gives you a timer guide for how long to warm the milk. I love the accuracy and its simplicity. Love, love, love this product."
To buy: The First Years Remote Control Bottle Warmer and Chiller, $55.99 ($74.99); walmart.com.