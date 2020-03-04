Baby Care Basics

Caring for your newborn is full of emotion. Here we'll give you tips on how to survive the first week and beyond as you settle into Motherhood.

Most Recent

These Baby Bottle Warmers Make Feedings So Much Easier and Faster
Whether you're heating up formula or breast milk, these devices help get meals ready in a flash.
Should You Have a Humidifier in Your Baby's Room?
A humidifier can alleviate dry skin and congestion in babies, but it's important to practice certain safety precautions.
The Best Baby Swings for Newborns and Infants
Here's your guide to choosing a baby swing for your little one, including five options that give infants the perfect place to hang out comfortably and securely.
5 Online CPR Classes to Help Prepare You for an Emergency
As parents, we hope to act thoughtfully and confidently in moments of crisis. CPR training teaches valuable skills that could save a life. 
The 14 Best-Reviewed Sleep Sacks for Babies and Toddlers on Amazon
Say hello to better sleep for you and your little one.
5 Quick-Change Diaper Clutches to Make Any Outing With Baby Easier
Diaper bag clutches not only streamline diaper changes, but they're stylish too.
More Baby Care Basics

BuyBuyBaby's Big Deal Baby Sale Has Cribs, Strollers, and More for Up to 50 Percent Off—Here's How to Shop
Save big on the best baby brands.
When Circumcised vs. Uncircumcised Becomes Mom vs. Dad
A dad-to-be took to Reddit to ask if he's the jerk for feeling he should be the one to make the call on his unborn son's circumcision. The post quickly went viral. 
8 Easy Ways to Bond With Your Baby as a Working Mom
The New Rules on Raising Babies
10 Things You Never Knew About Meconium
Baby's First Winter: How to Protect Newborns in Cold Weather

Should You Let People Kiss Your Baby? One Mom Doesn't Think So

One baby's harrowing battle with the herpes simplex 1 virus is making some new parents reconsider just how close visitors should get to their newborns.

All Baby Care Basics

Are You Spoiling Your Baby?
Routines for a Happy Baby
A Typical Day For Your Newborn
How to Cut Baby's Nails
How to Burp a Baby
5 Tricky Baby Care Tasks Explained
Establishing a Schedule for Baby
23 Ways to Calm a Fussy Newborn
12 Things No One Ever Tells You About Babies
What the First Week With a Newborn is Really Like
All About Newborn Feeding
Poop, Spit-up, and Other Yucky Stuff
Baby Pros Tell All
How to Dress and Undress a Baby
On the Go!
10 Newborn Worries (Not to Fret About)
Newborns' Belly Buttons
Understanding Your Baby's Quirks
Must-Read Tips for Your First Week With Baby
The Benefits of Baby Massage
How to Establish a Routine for Your Baby
Birth Day: Your Baby's First 24 Hours of Life
New Parent Myths
Why Baby Loves You
What's Normal for Your Newborn?
