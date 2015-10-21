9 Totally Normal Reasons Babies Cry
2. "WHAT'S UP WITH THIS DIAPER?"
Even if Baby doesn't need changing, it might be too tight.
3. "I'M TALKING TO YOU, MA!"
Babies don't like being ignored, and they can even get bored. Give her a new toy, sing her a song, or simply pick her up.
4. "MAKE IT STOP!"
On the other hand, infants easily get overstimulated. Retreat to a serene spot or swaddle him so he feels secure.
5. "MY TUMMY HURTS!"
To relieve gas, try burping her, then gently massage her belly or put her down for some supervised tummy time.
6. "I'M FEELING (YAWN) SLEEPY."
Don't you get cranky when you're tired? So does Baby.
7. "IS IT JUST ME, OR IS IT HOT IN HERE?"
Check his hands and feet, forehead, and the nape of his neck to see if he's hot or cold, and remove or add clothes as needed.
8. "SOMETHING'S ITCHY."
A clothing tag or a too-tight one-piece can be annoying. Do a once-over and remove anything that might be irritating.
9. "THESE TEETH ARE KILLING ME!"Teething can start well before chompers arrive. Use a clean finger to massage her gums and offer a cool teether.
American Baby
Comments