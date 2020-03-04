Crying Baby

Without words, babies have few ways to let you know what they need or like. Learn why your baby is crying and what you can do to soothe her.

A Fussy Baby Nearly Doubles Mom's Risk for Depressive Symptoms, Study Finds
But fussy babies are also totally normal. Here, how to feel better (and help baby feel better), stat.
Why My Baby Is Fussy and Why It's Not My Fault
Many times over the years, Holly Klaassen wished she could go back in time and reassure herself that her baby's fussiness wasn't her fault. Instead, she wrote a guide to help other parents struggling with a fussy or high-needs baby.
Crying and Colic: What You Need to Know
It’s your infant’s natural way to communicate, but you can lessen unnecessary tears.
If Babies Could Text: Texts from the Crib
All new moms anxiously await their babies' first words, but what if babies could text? Hint: It involves a lot of smiling poop emojis.
This May Be the Ultimate Secret to Calming a Crying Baby
The simple hold maneuver shown in this video may be the secret to calming a crying baby.
9 Totally Normal Reasons Babies Cry
Sometimes trying to figure out why your little one is crying can make you, well, cry. To help, here are each and every one of your baby's cries, decoded.
11 Genius Ways to Make a Baby Stop Crying
Babies can cry as much as two to three hours in a 24-hour period, and living with the wailing isn't easy. Try these strategies to calm both of you.
Diner Owner Gone Wild? Parents Not Parenting? Who's to Blame?
This Is What Happens to Your Brain When You Hear a Crying Baby
Parents of Twins Sweeten the Flight for Fellow Passengers
Stop a Crying Baby With THIS Taylor Swift Song!
What is Colic in Babies?

Behold the Surprising Power of a Crying Baby!

Parenting Secrets for Calmer Days & Nights
Newborn Crying: What It Means and How to Handle It
Relax, Baby: How to Soothe Baby's Nerves
Checklist: Dos and Don'ts of Comforting Baby
11 Tips for Massaging Baby
Afternoon Angst: Getting Through Your Baby's 'Witching' Hour
When Baby's Cries Disrupt the Neighbors
When Changing Clothes Makes Him Cry
When Husband Can't Handle Baby's Crying
5 Ways to Recreate the Womb
