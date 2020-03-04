Hilary Duff Reveals Her 2-Month-Old Daughter Banks Has Colic and Asks for Advice
Hilary Duff asked her followers to "please leave magic tricks in comments."
Crying and Colic: What You Need to Know
It’s your infant’s natural way to communicate, but you can lessen unnecessary tears.
What is Colic in Babies?
If your baby frequently goes through periods of screaming and crying—and there's nothing you can do to comfort her—she may be suffering from colic. Learn more about the causes and symptoms of this common condition.