Baby Vomit Combat Kit Checklist
___ Lots of wipes, tissues, and burping bibs or cloths.
___ One or two changes of clothing for baby.
___ An extra T-shirt for yourself (or be sure to dress in layers).
___ A plastic bag to hold all soiled laundry items.
___ A bottle of water -- for you to guzzle when you're nervous and sweating.
___ A small pocket mirror to make sure none has landed in your hair -- baby also can play with it when you change him for the umpteenth time.
___ A blanket or towel to double as a wrap for baby when all his clean clothes are gone.
___ A vanilla-based spritzer or scent so you can blame that sickly sweet smell on your new perfume.
Excerpted from the AmericanBaby.com Ages & Stages weekly baby newsletter, Week 12.
Originally published on AmericanBaby.com, March 2006.
All content here, including advice from doctors and other health professionals, should be considered as opinion only. Always seek the direct advice of your own doctor in connection with any questions or issues you may have regarding your own health or the health of others.
American Baby
Comments